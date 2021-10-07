Indy’s Best Haus Party is back for it’s 13th year
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s biggest German heritage festival will take place this weekend – GermanFest on October 9th! Located on Michigan & New Jersey St. Athenaeum Foundation President Craig Mince and German American Klub Chef Travis Jerde, join Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt to preview what’s to come during this weekend’s festivities. Among the events will be a Weiner Dog Race, so of course we had to invite a couple furry friends to run around the studio!fox59.com
Comments / 0