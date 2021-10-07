CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy’s Best Haus Party is back for it’s 13th year

Fox 59
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s biggest German heritage festival will take place this weekend – GermanFest on October 9th! Located on Michigan & New Jersey St. Athenaeum Foundation President Craig Mince and German American Klub Chef Travis Jerde, join Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt to preview what’s to come during this weekend’s festivities. Among the events will be a Weiner Dog Race, so of course we had to invite a couple furry friends to run around the studio!

ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
NBC News

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigns over racist, homophobic, misogynistic emails

Jon Gruden has resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. Gruden released a statement Monday night, saying: “I have resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”
The Associated Press

Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — One reason America’s employers are having trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday: Americans are quitting in droves. The Labor Department said that quits jumped to 4.3 million in August, the highest on records dating back to December 2000, and up from 4 million in July. That’s equivalent to nearly 3% of the workforce. Hiring also slowed in August, the report showed, and the number of jobs available fell to 10.4 million, from a record high of 11.1 million the previous month.
NBC News

Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving will not play until vaccination status is resolved

The Brooklyn Nets benched superstar guard Kyrie Irving, one of the NBA's most prominent players not vaccinated against Covid-19, the team said Tuesday. “Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.
