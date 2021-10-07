Former Bridgeport detective faces civil trial in 2013 shooting death
NEW HAVEN — Testimony is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the civil trial of a former Bridgeport police detective who shot and killed a man eight years ago. Christopher Borona, who retired from the Bridgeport Police Department in December 2018, was previously cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in the April 1, 2013 death of Bryan Stukes by former Stamford State’s Attorney David Cohen following an investigation by the state police.www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com
