10 years ago today: The Nyjer Morgan hit.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Support for the Atlanta Braves was real at Truist Park, with standing room only inside the stadium on October 11, 2021. However, fans outside at The Battery didn’t need any tickets to show their team spirit, as they watched the Braves and Milwaukee Brewers on the big screen for Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Not everyone had Columbus Day off, but you couldn’t tell by the crowd of fans entering Truist Park. “I am so glad to be here for standing room only. All I want to do is watch the game....

