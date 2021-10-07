10 years ago today: The Nyjer Morgan hit.
Goosebump City: Population me. First of all, I simply cannot believe this was a decade ago. I can’t accept that. I can’t, and I won’t. Secondly, this was the craziest environment I’ve ever been in for a sporting event in my life. 2008 Brewers/Cubs was close, NBA Finals Game 4 for the Giannis block was close, but this was straight up bananas. When we realized that that baseball was going into the outfield and the game was a wrap, sweet sassy molassy. Miller Park was up for grabs.b93radio.com
