MLB

10 years ago today: The Nyjer Morgan hit.

By Jon Henseler
b93radio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoosebump City: Population me. First of all, I simply cannot believe this was a decade ago. I can’t accept that. I can’t, and I won’t. Secondly, this was the craziest environment I’ve ever been in for a sporting event in my life. 2008 Brewers/Cubs was close, NBA Finals Game 4 for the Giannis block was close, but this was straight up bananas. When we realized that that baseball was going into the outfield and the game was a wrap, sweet sassy molassy. Miller Park was up for grabs.

b93radio.com

Person
John Axford
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Ozzie Albies
Person
Devin Williams
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Tim Dillard
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Marcell Ozuna
#Rockies#Braves#The Nyjer Morgan#Brewers Cubs#Nba#Brewer Tv#Bally#Nlds#Mvp
b93radio.com

Craig Counsell made the correct decision even if it didn’t work out.

Brewer fans watching this team fail to get a clutch hit for the last 18 innings of playoff baseball:. I’ll tell you what, watching this team right now is some of the hardest work I’ve done in my life. Granted, I haven’t worked too many hard days over my 37 years. I had a couple of jobs early in my life that were labor intensive, and I determined that hard work wasn’t for me. That’s why I got into radio and internet blogging.
MLB
