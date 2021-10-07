18 former NBA players charged in alleged $4 million health care fraud conspiracy
A group of former NBA players has been arrested in connection with an alleged $4 million health care fraud conspiracy. Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with defrauding the NBA Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of $4 million, NBC News reports. They are accused of submitting false claims to the plan to be reimbursed for nonexistent medical and dental services from 2017 through 2020, The Associated Press reports. In one example, a player allegedly falsely submitted a claim that he received dental care in Beverly Hills in December 2018 despite the fact that he wasn't even in the United States on that day.theweek.com
