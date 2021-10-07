CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

18 former NBA players charged in alleged $4 million health care fraud conspiracy

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A group of former NBA players has been arrested in connection with an alleged $4 million health care fraud conspiracy. Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with defrauding the NBA Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of $4 million, NBC News reports. They are accused of submitting false claims to the plan to be reimbursed for nonexistent medical and dental services from 2017 through 2020, The Associated Press reports. In one example, a player allegedly falsely submitted a claim that he received dental care in Beverly Hills in December 2018 despite the fact that he wasn't even in the United States on that day.

theweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Sun-Times

Eighteen former NBA players — including some with Chicago ties — charged in health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss told...
NBA
CBS Denver

Former Colorado Teachers Jonathan & Diana Toebbe Now Accused In Espionage Case

DENVER (CBS4) – Two former Colorado educators will go before a federal judge on Tuesday morning after the FBI says they were caught trying to sell classified nuclear secrets. According to a spokesperson for Kent Denver School, Jonathan and Diana Toebbe worked in the science department of their high school starting in 2005. Federal law enforcement arrested the couple, who now lives in Annapolis, Maryland, over the weekend on charges related to espionage. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe (credit: CBS) Jonathan Toebbe, a former Navy Engineer, earned master’s degree in nuclear engineering at Colorado School of Mines in 2012. According to court documents, in April of...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Dept. Of Justice: Couple Facing Espionage-Related Charges Allegedly Used Pittsburgh Address In Scheme

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A couple out of Maryland is facing espionage-related charges after they allegedly tried to exchange confidential data to an FBI agent posing as a foreign official. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) arrested 42-year-old Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, 45-year-old Diana Toebbe, on Saturday in West Virginia. The DOJ accuses Jonathan Toebbe of attempting to contact a foreign official, who he did not know was actually an undercover FBI agent, about nuclear-powered warships. Toebbe was a nuclear engineer with the Navy. Officials allege in April of 2020, he sent a package with some of the restricted data and offered more data in exchange for payment to a foreign government. The package had a return address in Pittsburgh. Over a year, Toebbe allegedly sent SD cards with encrypted data at drop-off locations in multiple states, and the FBI said they discovered data on submarine nuclear reactors on the cards. They also accuse his wife of acting as a lookout when Toebbe would drop off the SD cards. The Toebbes will appear in federal court on Tuesday. The FBI and Naval Criminal Investigative Service continue to investigate.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melvin Ely
Person
Darius Miles
Person
Ruben Patterson
Person
Terrence Williams
Person
Jamario Moon
Person
Sebastian Telfair
Person
Shannon Brown
The Baltimore Sun

Annapolis-based Navy nuclear engineer and his wife charged with trying to pass secrets to a foreign government

A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife, who live in Annapolis, have been arrested on charges of trying to pass secrets to a foreign government, according to a federal court document unsealed Sunday. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were taken into custody Saturday in Jefferson County, West Virginia, on espionage charges, the Justice Department said in a news release. A federal court filing alleges the ...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Fraud#Nba Players#Wire Fraud#Nbc News#The Associated Press
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis Couple Could Face Life In Prison If Convicted Of Espionage Charges

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife could both face life in prison if convicted of espionage charges related to a plot to sell military secrets to a foreign government. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana, 45, both of Annapolis, appeared Tuesday in federal court in West Virginia to face charges of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and communication of restricted data in violation of the Atomic Energy Act. The couple were ordered to remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending the outcomes of their detention hearings on Friday morning. Each of the charges carries...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Boston 25 News WFXT

California prison guard died after reporting corruption

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A California prison guard killed himself after reporting corruption and harassment to authorities and cooperating with attorneys suing the state, a newspaper reported Wednesday. Sgt. Kevin Steele, 56, wrote memos to top prison officials early this year in which he said fellow correctional officers in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KSAT 12

San Antonio man charged in Capitol riot receives longer-than-recommended jail sentence

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who allegedly bragged about participating in the deadly Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to jail. Matthew Carl Mazzocco, a 37-year-old former loan officer, has been ordered by a federal judge to serve 45 days in jail, a sentence longer than what federal prosecutors recommended, according to ABC News.
Complex

Maryland Man Sentenced in U.S. Capitol Insurrection Case

A Maryland man who initially described himself as an “accidental tourist” has been sentenced to three months over his participation in the January U.S. Capitol riot. U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan said he hopes his sentencing of Robert Reeder sends a message to those who are not “truly accepting responsibility” for their actions that day, after Reeder was caught on camera grabbing a police officer, according to WUSA.
MARYLAND STATE
UPI News

Federal judge stays execution of Texas death row prisoner

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A federal judge has stayed next week's scheduled execution of a Texas man convicted of murdering a pregnant woman and her 7-year-old son in 2005. Stephen Barbee, 54, was set to receive the lethal injection Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt issued his ruling Thursday. The judge in the Southern District of Texas stayed the execution on religious grounds.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Former FBI Agent Believes Brian Laundrie Will Be Found in His ‘Comfort Zone’

The North Port Police Department and the FBI continue to keep their back-end developments to themselves, preaching that they need to maintain the integrity of the Gabby Petito case. Still, a spokesperson went public to dispel all the campsite rumors on their behalf Friday. The same spokesperson also told the media that the Carlton Reserve search for Brian Laundrie had found absolutely nothing up to yesterday. Dog’s search of Florida’s De Soto area continues to leave him empty-handed as well. Although, the ex-reality star did just disclose a brand new lead with a Walmart surveillance camera.
NORTH PORT, FL
US News and World Report

Former Inmate Compensated for His Wrongful Conviction

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — Kirk Bloodsworth, who was exonerated nearly three decades ago after serving almost nine years in prison in Maryland, including two on death row, was awarded a little more than $400,000 by the state Board of Public Works on Wednesday as part of a new system to compensate those who are wrongly convicted and imprisoned.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy