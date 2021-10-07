18 former NBA players charged in alleged $4 million health care fraud conspiracy

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A couple out of Maryland is facing espionage-related charges after they allegedly tried to exchange confidential data to an FBI agent posing as a foreign official. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) arrested 42-year-old Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, 45-year-old Diana Toebbe, on Saturday in West Virginia. The DOJ accuses Jonathan Toebbe of attempting to contact a foreign official, who he did not know was actually an undercover FBI agent, about nuclear-powered warships. Toebbe was a nuclear engineer with the Navy. Officials allege in April of 2020, he sent a package with some of the restricted data and offered more data in exchange for payment to a foreign government. The package had a return address in Pittsburgh. Over a year, Toebbe allegedly sent SD cards with encrypted data at drop-off locations in multiple states, and the FBI said they discovered data on submarine nuclear reactors on the cards. They also accuse his wife of acting as a lookout when Toebbe would drop off the SD cards. The Toebbes will appear in federal court on Tuesday. The FBI and Naval Criminal Investigative Service continue to investigate.

