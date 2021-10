Election time is drawing near and Amarillo voters have decisions to make on a city tax proposition along with eight state constitutional amendments up for a vote on Nov. 2. The most pressing proposition for voters in the city will be determining whether to vote in favor of a $0.48404 per valuation of property tax to provide funding to parks, playgrounds, and athletic fields within the city. Funding from this tax increase would also add six more police department personnel as well as emergency vehicles and equipment. The city is short on police and fire staff and officials are proposing a 1% increase in compensation to those and other city employees. Street repairs would also be financed through this tax, focusing on potholes and street resurfacing.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO