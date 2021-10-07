Vineland man charged with making, storing explosives
A Vineland man is accused of making and storing bombs after authorities found a number of improvised explosive devices, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said Thursday. Thomas Petronglo, 63, has been charged with unlawful possession of a destructive device, unlawful making of a destructive device and unlawful storage of explosive materials. He was expected to make his first appearance Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jessica S. Allen.pressofatlanticcity.com
