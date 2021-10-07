Midday with the Mayor: Rescue Funds, COVID-19 vax, good gov't

Today, it's another edition of Midday with the Mayor, and our monthly conversation with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott about key issues on the mayor's and the city's agenda. The Mayor, who has been vaccinated but tested positive for COVID this week (and is working from home during his 10-day quarantine) joins Tom to talk about the progress the city is enjoying in its COVID vaccination efforts. He also discusses the issues surrounding the city's Inspector General, how the city is planning to spend the $641 million in American Rescue Act funds that have been earmarked for Baltimore, and his continuing efforts to promote transparency in city government.