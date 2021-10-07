CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Climate 200 raises $2m in six weeks to help independents but expects Liberal party ‘interference’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JCtey_0cKEZ5Ro00
Climate 200 was formed to support the political campaigns of independents focused on climate change who will challenge Liberal MPs.

An organisation supporting independent candidates focused on climate change to challenge Liberal incumbents in urban heartland seats says it has raised $2m in six weeks.

Simon Holmes à Court, the convenor of Climate 200, told Guardian Australia more than 2,000 donors had kicked in funds for looming political campaigns by independents – including some high net worth individuals.

But Holmes à Court said the Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes – who was involved in some political campaigns during the 2019 election – had not yet made a pledge.

A number of metropolitan Liberals feel under political pressure because of the federal Coalition’s climate policy record. The Liberal senator Andrew Bragg has written to the Australian Electoral Commission asking for a probe of the “voices” movements that are organising independent campaigns in blue-ribbon Liberal-held seats.

Holmes à Court said he expected heavy public scrutiny and “endless interference” from the Liberal party ahead of the federal election “so we are absolutely scrupulous in our disclosure obligations”.

But he said Climate 200 did not feel compelled to declare the source of donations below the current disclosure threshold, which is $14,500.

He said close to 1,700 donors giving contributions below the threshold had consented to be named, and they would be disclosed shortly on the organisation’s website. But he added: “We are not going to tie our hands behind our backs and we don’t want to discourage donors.”

Holmes à Court noted the Australian Greens disclosed donations at a lower threshold “and as a result there are a lot of people who would like to donate to them but don’t”.

Sign up to receive the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

“I don’t see that’s a winning strategy from the Greens’ perspective,” he said.

Holmes à Court said while he personally favoured more transparency, including real-time disclosure of contributions, many Australians were very reluctant to be identified as supporting various political causes. “It’s pretty sad that a lot of people are terrified about disclosing in Australia,” he said.

“It’s one way we push people away from the democratic system with this culture that it is somehow dirty to donate to politics – that means lots of good people don’t engage with the political system when the fossil fuel industry is loud and proud and happy to pay $20,000 to sit next to the prime minister for an evening.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSuq5_0cKEZ5Ro00

He said one of his objectives with Climate 200 was to “make it more palatable for people to support politics in Australia”. Holmes à Court said his objective was to amass a war chest of around $3m. “We are really focused on growing the breadth of donations.”

The technology entrepreneur Simon Hackett and the climate investor Simon Monk have pursued a strategy with Climate 200 of matching donations, where the individual makes a donation on the basis the contribution will be matched by a bunch of small contributions.

“The matching works really well because it doesn’t crowd out smaller investors,” Holmes à Court said. “This is much more powerful if it is broad-based.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vIu75_0cKEZ5Ro00
Simon Holmes à Court with former independent MP Kerryn Phelps on the day her Medevac bill was passed with a full page advertisement giving doctors a voice

Climate 200 is a company not a charity.

Holmes à Court said it does not select candidates, but it is a fundraising vehicle to bankroll campaigns by independents. Holmes à Court is the convenor, Damien Hodgkinson – who worked with Kerry Phelps during her campaign to win the Sydney seat of Wentworth – is a director of the company and Byron Fay is the group’s executive director.

With independent insurgencies popping up in metropolitan seats, many Liberals have been vocal during the Morrison government’s internal debate about climate commitments ahead of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

In late September, the Liberal party’s federal director, Andrew Hirst, also appealed for donations to build a fighting fund to respond to the fundraising drive of Climate 200 and other groups.

In his email to supporters, Hirst declared: “We can’t risk more left-leaning independents tipping Labor (and the Greens) into power.”

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

A hundred billion dollars every year –- that's the aid promised more than a decade ago to help developing nations curb their carbon pollution and adapt to devastating climate impacts.  With a Democrat back in the White House, the US has doubled its aid and promises $11.4 billion per year by 2024, but it's still not enough to close the gap.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

The net-zero bandwagon is gathering steam, and resistant MPs are about to be run over

Prime Minister Scott Morrison appears to be moving towards securing Coalition agreement for a net-zero emissions by 2050. It comes weeks out from the crucial COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, where Australia’s record on global climate action will be heavily scrutinised. Horse-trading between the Liberals and Nationals is under way, and the government is reportedly set to reveal its climate targets and technology roadmap early next week. But first, Morrison must secure majority support from the National Party. A few vocal Nationals figures, including Matt Canavan, Keith Pitt and George Christensen, have sought to block or moderate a net-zero commitment. Some...
POLITICS
The Independent

Romanian president nominates centrist party leader for PM

Romania's president on Monday nominated centrist party leader Dacian Ciolos to be prime minister after a protracted political crisis culminated last week in the Liberal-led coalition government being ousted in a no-confidence vote.After a day of deliberations Monday with Romania’s political parties, President Klaus Iohannis nominated USR leader Ciolos to try to form a government. Ciolos previously served as prime minister between 2015 and 2017 in a caretaker cabinet.“We are ready to take responsibility for the government and start negotiations with the other parties," Ciolos said in a statement after his nomination. "Our objective is to get Romania out...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Bragg
AFP

'Left behind': Climate activists fight for inclusive COP26

The Covid-19 pandemic offered young climate activists from Africa, Asia and South America a unique opportunity to connect online with their counterparts in the West and have their voices heard. But now many are worried the pandemic may keep them from attending crucial climate talks in Glasgow, where they hope to push world leaders on issues facing poor countries on the frontlines of climate change. Flooding, fires and extreme heat are just a few of the climate-change induced catastrophes that experts say will more adversely affect communities in lower-income countries as the planet steadily heats up. Activists from those countries fear that without their presence, their voices will be ignored at the upcoming COP26 summit opening on October 31.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

German far-right party co-chief quits after election disappointment

The co-chief of Germany's far-right AfD Joerg Meuthen said on Monday that he would not seek to continue as head of the eurosceptic and islamophobic party. After six and a half "incredibly challenging" but also "enriching" years, Meuthen said in a statement that he would "no longer bear the role of federal spokesman" for the party. Formed in 2013, the AfD first won seats in the German parliament in 2017 but lost ground in elections at the end of September this year. Despite topping the poll in two former east German states, the party received around 10 percent of the vote nationally, down two percentage points on its previous result.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardian Australia#Politics#Climate Change#Liberal Party#Atlassian#Liberals#The Liberal Party#Australian#Greens
The Independent

Climate activists block intersection near Dutch parliament

Hundreds of protesters from climate activist group Extinction Rebellion blocked a busy intersection Monday near the temporary home of the Netherlands' parliament, marking the start of a week of protests the group plans in The Hague before a U.N. climate conference that opens on Oct. 31.The demonstration started when protesters wheeled a yellow boat emblazoned with the Dutch words meaning “citizens decide” into the middle the road. Other activists walked to another nearby intersection and began sitting or lying down in the road as police looked on.One man sat on a traffic island in the middle of the road...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Voluntary assisted dying will be debated in NSW parliament this week. Here's what to expect

Voluntary assisted dying has been available to eligible Victorians for more than two years, and to Western Australians since July 2021. Laws also passed this year in Tasmania, South Australia and Queensland, with schemes to commence after an implementation period. On Thursday, New South Wales parliament will debate a bill drafted by independent MP Alex Greenwich. It’s still unclear which way the numbers will go, and whether the bill will pass – it’s likely to be a tight vote. So how does this bill compare with other state laws? And what should voting MPs take into account? How is it similar to...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Sydney
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Elizabeth will be dethroned from this British territory on 30 November

With only a few months to go until the Jubilee celebrations, the Queen of England is going to be dethroned. No, she’s not passing the crown over to the Prince of Wales just yet. She’s just stepping down from the throne in one British territory—Barbados. Independence. As Barbados has completed...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

The 'China Fantasy' is dying a public death

Looking at unfolding world events, from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to China’s menacing of Taiwan, there is much reason for cynicism. But there is good news where one least expects it: China. U.S. attitudes toward China have changed dramatically in the last few years — and for the better....
CHINA
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
HuffingtonPost

People Think Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Is ‘Calling For Civil War’ With New Twitter Poll

Critics accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of calling for civil war with her latest provocative tweet. The conspiracy-peddling lawmaker polled her 448,300 Twitter followers Monday on whether they thought America should “have a national divorce.” She offered them three answers: “Yes, by R & D states”; “No, stay together;” and “Undecided.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy