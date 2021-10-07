Volvo Construction Equipment Launches Three New Electric Powered Machines
Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) announces it plans to introduce three new electric powered compact machines. These will include:. During the virtual launch event for the new machines, Melker Jernberg, President of Volvo CE, said the company will now have the broadest range of electric powered equipment in the construction industry. Volvo CE will have a total of five electric machines available for the market—the previously launched ECR25 Electric compact excavator and Volvo L25 Electric wheel loader, and these three new machines.www.oemoffhighway.com
