CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Volvo Construction Equipment Launches Three New Electric Powered Machines

By Sara Jensen
OEM Off-Highway
OEM Off-Highway
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) announces it plans to introduce three new electric powered compact machines. These will include:. During the virtual launch event for the new machines, Melker Jernberg, President of Volvo CE, said the company will now have the broadest range of electric powered equipment in the construction industry. Volvo CE will have a total of five electric machines available for the market—the previously launched ECR25 Electric compact excavator and Volvo L25 Electric wheel loader, and these three new machines.

www.oemoffhighway.com

Comments / 0

Related
marysvilleonline.net

Volvo Starts Building All-Electric C40 Recharge

Volvo's next all-electric vehicle, the C40 Recharge, is now a real thing. Today, the company's second fully electric model started production in Ghent, Belgium, doubling the number of electric vehicle (EV) models Volvo makes at the facility. The other, of course, is the XC40 Recharge. Volvo said it plans to increase EV production at the Ghent plant to 135,000 vehicles a year and that half of the vehicles it makes there will be all-electric next year. That's in line with Volvo's stated goal to sell only all-electric models by 2030, with a 50-percent target already in place for 2025. The C40 Recharge is also the first Volvo model to be completely leather-free.
CARS
ngtnews.com

Record Order Placed with Volvo Trucks for Electric Trucks

Volvo Trucks has received an order for 100 Volvo FM Electric trucks from DFDS, Northern Europe’s largest shipping and logistics company. The deal is the largest commercial order to date for Volvo electric trucks, and one of the largest ever for heavy electric trucks worldwide. First deliveries of the Volvo FM...
ECONOMY
OEM Off-Highway

Allison Transmission Collaborates with SAIC Hongyan on Electric Axle Integration

Allison Transmission in collaboration with SAIC Hongyan Automotive Co., Ltd (SAIC Hongyan, formerly known as SIH Truck)—a Chinese brand which manufactures, services and supports heavy-duty vehicles—announces a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The two companies will integrate the Allison eGen Power 130D e-Axle into SAIC Hongyan’s regional and long haul...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Brake#L20 Electric#Ec18 Electric#Ecr18 Electric#Ecr25 Electric#The Volvo Group#Volvo Ce#Compact Wheel Loaders
WTOP

Volvo plans $2.9B IPO to fund electric vehicle plans

LONDON (AP) — Swedish automaker Volvo said Monday it plans to raise at least 25 billion kroner ($2.9 billion) by selling shares to fund its electric vehicle transformation strategy. Volvo and its parent company, Chinese carmaker Geely, have applied to hold an initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stockholm. The...
BUSINESS
electricvehiclesresearch.com

Volvo Trucks North America and AMPLY Power Collaborate

To ensure electric truck fleets are equipped with the necessary charging infrastructure and energy management services, AMPLY Power is collaborating with Volvo Trucks North America on customer programs to maximize uptime and cost savings for electric Class 8 heavy-duty truck fleets. AMPLY Power, a comprehensive electric vehicle charging and energy management provider, joined the Innovation Lab at Volvo Group as a member of the collaboration space established in Silicon Valley.
ECONOMY
OEM Off-Highway

Sandvik Upgrades Toro TH320 and Toro TH330 Trucks

Sandvik has upgraded its proven Toro TH320 20-tonne and Toro TH330 30-tonne trucks to reduce customers’ costs of ownership and improve productivity. With a hardy structure, compact size and fit-for-purpose components, the trucks are built to be robust and reliable and tailored to meet productivity targets in challenging underground environments.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
The Motley Fool

Tata Motors Stock Soars on Big Electric Vehicle Move

India's auto giant Tata Motors is betting big on EVs while attracting record orders for existing vehicles. Auto stock Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) jumped on Tuesday, trading up 13.4% as of 2:45 p.m. EDT. Earlier in the day, shares of India's automotive bellwether hit 52-week highs on India's National Stock Exchange on the back of two big announcements.
ECONOMY
wfxrtv.com

Test drive Volvo VNR Electric model at Volvo Trucks North America in Dublin

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A new electromobility showcase is open at the Customer Experience Center in Dublin. Volvo Trucks North America’s new facility has a closed track that allows drivers to test drive the Volvo VNR Electric model while experiencing real-world road conditions. “Volvo Trucks is ready to support...
DUBLIN, VA
Robb Report

This Rare 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster Could Be Yours for a Cool $1.1 Million

An automaker has rarely gotten things as right with a car as Mercedes-Benz did with the 300 SL Coupe. That didn’t stop the marque from continuing to tinker with its design. Now a gorgeous example of its convertible successor could be yours. A silver 1957 300 SL Roadster has just been listed for private sale in Monaco by RM Sotheby’s. It may lack the iconic gullwing doors of its predecessor, but the fully restored speed machine is still mid-century auto design at its best. Introduced in 1954, the 300 SL Coupe is widely viewed as one of the most beautiful sports cars...
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

General Motors Developing Connected Camera Platform

General Motors is working to develop a range of new technologies and features for future GM vehicles, enhancing comfort, convenience, and safety. Among these technologies is a new connected camera platform. The new connected car platform was revealed last week by General Motors vice president of Global Innovation Pam Fletcher...
TECHNOLOGY
24/7 Wall St.

Cars Americans Don’t Want to Buy

Throughout 2021, a shortage of computer chips caused disruptions in the production of new cars, resulting in slowing sales. Dealers face scant inventories, and sales in August 2021 were even lower than August of 2020 during the sales decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The average new car, throughout 2021, sat on a dealer’s lot […]
CARS
GOBankingRates

These 20 Cars Cost the Most To Maintain

If you're in the market for a new car, keep in mind that sticker prices don't include the cost of gas mileage -- or maintenance. Sometimes a set of wheels with a modest price tag can be among the most...
CARS
Robb Report

Amid ‘Historical’ Demand for Jets, Business Aviation Sales Have Increased 30%

The mood was unavoidably upbeat as the National Business Aviation Association’s BACE opened today in Las Vegas after a Covid-forced, two-year hiatus. Private aviation’s most important trade show had a full house of exhibitors and attendees at the Las Vegas Convention Center, with announcements about new jets, mergers and record demand for charter and fractional. Textron Aviation introduced its Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 business jets, upgrades to its M2 light jet and XLS+ midsize jet during a press conference on media day before the show. Christi Tannahill, Textron Aviation’s senior vice president of customer experience, said the updates...
LAS VEGAS, NV
OEM Off-Highway

OEM Off-Highway

Fort Atkinson, WI
164
Followers
720
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

OEM Off-Highway magazine has been the resource for engineers and product development team members at mobile heavy-duty on- and off-road equipment manufacturers for over 30 years. Our in-depth reporting on trends, technology developments, engineering innovations and new product releases keep our readers informed of the latest information in a dynamic and rapidly changing global industry.

 https://www.oemoffhighway.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy