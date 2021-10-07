Volvo Construction Equipment Launches Three New Electric Powered Machines

Volvo's next all-electric vehicle, the C40 Recharge, is now a real thing. Today, the company's second fully electric model started production in Ghent, Belgium, doubling the number of electric vehicle (EV) models Volvo makes at the facility. The other, of course, is the XC40 Recharge. Volvo said it plans to increase EV production at the Ghent plant to 135,000 vehicles a year and that half of the vehicles it makes there will be all-electric next year. That's in line with Volvo's stated goal to sell only all-electric models by 2030, with a 50-percent target already in place for 2025. The C40 Recharge is also the first Volvo model to be completely leather-free.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO