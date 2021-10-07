CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Police officer who fined Brisbane Greens councillor Jonathan Sri regularly criticised him on Facebook

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iQOP_0cKEYV6Q00
Brisbane Greens councillor Jonathan Sri was pursued by Queensland police officer Senior Constable Chris Borg, who used ‘emergency lights and sirens’, for allegedly riding his bicycle through an amber light at South Brisbane.

The Queensland police service says it will conduct a “full review” into a fine issued to prominent Brisbane Greens councillor Jonathan Sri, after it emerged the police officer involved had regularly criticised Sri in social media posts.

On 26 January, Senior Constable Chris Borg used “emergency lights and sirens” to pursue Sri for allegedly riding his bicycle through a yellow light at South Brisbane.

The officer said in his report he did not identify Sri until after pulling him over.

For about 18 months before that date, a Facebook account in Borg’s name made dozens of comments criticising Sri, calling on him to resign from the council, and antagonising his supporters.

Borg called the councillor a “dishonest grub”and joked that he would have a “bonfire party” with Sri’s election yard signs.

A month before issuing the fine, the officer responded on Facebook to Sri’s comments about police treatment of a homeless man, saying: “Now I am pissed at your very dishonest use of words.”

Sri, who has been an outspoken critic of the police, said he would challenge the fine in court later this month on the basis it was not safe for him to have stopped at the light.

Inflammatory comments

The police report, written by Borg, says he observed “a male riding a bicycle” along Vulture Street in South Brisbane.

Sri had been attending an Invasion Day rally and was cycling home when he was stopped.

“This male was wearing a blue pushbike helmet, dark coloured T-shirt, tan shorts and had a blue milk crate on the rear of the bike and was later identified as the defendant in this matter,” the report says.

“The traffic lights have been yellow for approximately four seconds before the defendant has proceeded through the intersection on to Stanley Street.

“Police have activated their emergency lights and sirens and attempted to intercept the defendant.”

The alleged traffic infringement was captured on police dashcam.

Sign up to receive an email with the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

In a video of the encounter taken by Sri, Borg makes reference to Sri’s job as a councillor and his advocacy for cycling safety. The officer says: “If I need to I’ll contact the lord mayor … the council to give me your number.”

When Sri asks for his first name, Borg says: “You don’t need my first name. [It’s] Senior Constable Borg.”

Sri told Guardian Australia that after being given a charge sheet listing the officer’s full name, he recalled that a Facebook user named Chris Borg had regularly made comments on his page.

“You are not the victim of a smear campaign on this issue, you are the dishonest grub,” Borg wrote in November 2019, in relation to a post by Sri in which he apologised for making a hoax voicemail call to a state MP.

On another post, in which Sri condemned Israel’s “violent suppression of the Palestinian people”, the police officer wrote: “The Greens do love a terrorist organisation.”

In a separate post on Sri’s page, the officer says to another person commenting: “Maybe your mother should have swallowed you.”

Borg subsequently changed his Facebook account name to “John Smith”.

In June, the “John Smith” account posted on Facebook about “my wonderful beautiful girlfriend” and tagged a woman whose own profile includes several pictures of herself with Borg.

Many of the comments about Sri – initially made under Borg’s own name – remained online until this week.

Guardian Australia has seen other posts by the account, made in a private police Facebook group, discussing Queensland police policy with colleagues.

Guardian Australia approached Borg for comment on Monday afternoon. By Tuesday, the “John Smith” account had been deleted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22J9lk_0cKEYV6Q00
Queensland police officers in Brisbane. The police commissioner, Katarina Carroll, has been cracking down on officers’ questionable activity on social media in recent months. Photograph: Dave Hunt/AAP

‘A significant risk’

Police said in a statement they had not received a complaint about the officer’s conduct, but they would look into the matter.

“The QPS ... will conduct a full review into the matter,” the statement said.

The police commissioner, Katarina Carroll, has been cracking down on officers’ activity on social media in recent months. In June, after launching an investigation into complaints about posts by police, Carroll issued a stern warning about the potential consequences for social media activity.

“As QPS members, there is a significant risk when posting information on personal social media platforms that it could be perceived or misconstrued as information from an official source and/or sanctioned by the QPS,” Carroll wrote to officers.

“We also have obligations to adhere to the code of conduct when using these platforms in a personal capacity.

“Further to this, the QPS holds a position of trust and a high level of standing in the community. Unprofessional conduct in any form erodes confidence and diminishes our reputation with the community, across government and other partner agencies.

“There are numerous instances where unprofessional social media comments have resulted in the suspension or dismissal from employment. One notable example relates to a senior member of an Australian law enforcement agency who was stood down and later resigned after using an alias on social media to make coarse and crude comments.

“This is a reminder to us all about the repetitional harm which can be caused to the entire organisation by the actions of some individuals.”

Sri argued at the scene that cyclists were at risk of “being rear ended by someone” if they stopped at a yellow light at the usually busy intersection. He said he would argue in court that, because of the specific circumstances, it was not safe to stop.

Police said they had yet to decide whether to proceed with the court case.

“The traffic infringement notice is currently before court where a brief of evidence is being completed. A decision (on whether to proceed with the court case) will be made following assessment of this evidence.”

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Australia had a record number of police shootings in the past year. Should we be concerned?

Data released by the Australian Institute of Criminology (AIC) this week show fatal police shootings in Australia have reached an all-time high. With the move to weaponise our police with widespread access to weapons such as military-style rifles and crowd control equipment munitions, are we seeing a move from a community service focus to a more force-orientated model of policing? Fatal police shootings The report on deaths in custody in 2019-20 indicated that there were 24 deaths in police custody or custody-related operations. Of these, 16 were attributable to police shootings. This is the highest number of shooting deaths since record keeping...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Smith
CBS Denver

Demonstrators Gather In Idaho Springs To Protest Excessive Force By Police

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of people protested against police brutality and excessive force in Idaho Springs on Saturday morning. The group held signs stating “Justice for victims of ISPD.” (credit: CBS) Recently, a former officer of the Idaho Springs Police Department was hit with a lawsuit filed by a man who is deaf. Brady Mistic says two officers tackled him to the ground and tased him for allegedly running a stop sign in 2019. Mistic says he cannot read lips and communicates through sign language and/or written communication. He says he was trying to communicate with the officers. He was later hospitalized. (credit: CBS) One of those officers was Nicholas Hanning. He and the other officer claim they didn’t know he was deaf. Hanning is at the center of another controversial arrest in May of 2021. Nicholas Hanning (credit: District Attorney’s Office) A 75-year-old man, Michael Clark, was tased after police responded to his apartment. As they arrived at his home, Clark was armed with a sword-like weapon, but put it down before he was tased, a lawsuit states. Hanning was later fired after that incident.
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Father Releases Heartbreaking Photo After Her Body Was Potentially Found in Wyoming: ‘She Touched the World’

Wings spread and smiling wide, father Joseph Petito shares a beautiful image of Gabby Petito in life amidst the FBI’s heartbreaking Sunday findings. At 5:21 PM US Central time, Joseph Petito shared the following image to Twitter. Within, a heartbreak emoji and the caption “She touched the world” came minutes after the FBI’s press conference stating their findings.
WYOMING STATE
Tyla

Gabby Petito: Sweatshirt Clue That Gave Away Gabby's Death

Gabby Petito's stepfather has described the devastating moment he knew his stepdaughter was dead. Tragically, Gabby's body was discovered last month after she went missing following a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who returned from their trip alone. Gabby's stepdad Jim Schmidt says as soon as police described...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Councillor#Brisbane Greens#Invasion Day
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Country
Australia
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter May Face Serious Charges If He Tries Apprehending Brian Laundrie Against His Will

More bad news for Dog the Bounty Hunter surrounding his involvement with the Gabby Petito case. He’s been operating his own personal investigation and search for Brian Laundrie despite its potentially hazardous legal repercussions. To recap, the reality star is not actually licensed to hunt for fugitives in Florida. Moreover, using the term “bounty hunter” there actually breaks laws in and of itself. The legally cleared professional term is actually a “bail agent.”
PETS
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
The Independent

Death, interrupted: Martha Sepúlveda will no longer be Colombia’s first non-terminal patient to die from euthanasia

Staring death in the eye, Martha Sepúlveda appeared to be the picture of unabashed ebullience. During a recent interview with Noticias Caracol’s Juan David Laverde, the 51-year-old – who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) nearly three years ago – momentarily forgot about her crippling condition, joked alongside her son and threw back a few beers.“I’m in good spirits,” she told the outlet. “I’m at peace since they authorized the procedure; I laugh more, get better sleep.”That procedure was euthanasia.Following a Colombian court’s expansion of euthanasia to include non-terminal patients over the summer, Ms Sepúlveda submitted a request for...
WORLD
The Independent

Pilot claims vaccine mandate forces him to choose between ‘feeding his family’ and freedom of choice

A US pilot has made a TikTok video claiming his airline’s vaccine mandate amounts to an ultimatum between “feeding his family” and freedom of choice.“I’ve been an airline pilot for 18 years and now I’m facing an ultimatum... I’m being told that in order to continue my career as an airline pilot, I must be vaccinated,” says the pilot, who uses the TikTok account @cellsaucenutrition, in the video.“Which really means I have to choose between putting food on the table for my family and my freedom of choice.”He appears to be a pilot with a sideline in fitness and nutritional...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Actress Charged After Police Allegedly Find Drugs During Raid

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, has officially been charged after she was arrested during a drug raid in August. The 28-year-old, who later claimed she was framed, was also granted permanent bail while she awaits trial. Two of her associates, Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Hossain, are also facing charges.
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Missing Instagram Fitness Influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims Found in Hospital After Month-Long Search

Last week, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that fitness influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims was missing. After a month-long search, the 30-year-old has been found. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) confirmed to PEOPLE that the search is over. NBC News reported that Ca’Shawn was found at a Los Angeles-area hospital on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Guardian

The Guardian

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy