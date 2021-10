The Boston Red Sox are now set for a major 2021 AL Wild Card Game clash against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, but they could be without one key player for the showdown. Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez suffered a minor ankle sprain injury during his team’s season finale game against the Washington Nationals. The four-time All-Star reportedly tripped on second base while he was making his way to the outfield in the fifth inning. He was later removed from the game due to the injury.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO