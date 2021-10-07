CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Watch the Squid Game Cast Discuss the Hit Show, Including the Innocent Origin of That Robot Doll

By Kelsey Garcia
PopSugar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's no doubting Squid Game is a full-blown sensation. The distinctive survival drama hit Netflix three weeks ago, and it's already on track to become the streaming platform's most popular show of all time. "I am so thankful that so many folks are watching this through so many media outlets. But I feel it even more at this very moment, it's real," said Park Hae-soo, who portrayed Cho Sang-woo, in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show. "I feel it in my bones."

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hoyeon Jung
Soompi

“Squid Game” Cast Members To Appear On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The hit Netflix series “Squid Game” will be appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”. On October 2, the American media outlet Headline Planet reported that cast members from “Squid Game” had been invited to the October 6 filming of “The Tonight Show.” Both Netflix and NBC have confirmed that there will be an appearance from the show’s cast, but which cast members will appear is being kept under wraps.
TV SHOWS
hypebeast.com

The Giant Animatronic Doll From 'Squid Game' Actually Exists in Real Life

Fans of Squid Game may be excited — or horrified– to discover that the giant animatronic doll featured in the first episode of the Netflix K-drama series actually exists in real life. The innocent-looking figure plays a gruesome role in the survival show, introducing players to the first of several...
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix hit show ‘Squid Game’ sparks interest in learning Korean

Interest in learning Korean has spiked since the launch of hit Netflix show “Squid Game“, tutoring services reported, underscoring a growing global obsession with South Korean culture from entertainment to beauty products. Language learning app Duolingo Inc said the nine-part thriller, in which cash-strapped contestants play deadly childhood games in...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
baylorlariat.com

Review: Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ is the newest must-watch show

Netflix’s new series, “Squid Game,” is a Korean drama that follows Seong Gi-hun, Cho Sang-woo and hundreds of others as they accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside awaits a tempting prize with deadly high stakes— a survival game that has a whopping $40 million prize. The...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doll#Robot#The Tonight Show#Textbooks#Squid Game#Red Light
thedigitalfix.com

Squid Game set to overtake Bridgerton as Netflix’s most watched show

The Korean survival thriller Squid Game may overtake regency drama Bridgerton as the most-watched TV series on Netflix. The streaming service hasn’t released exact viewing figures, but Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos has said Squid Game’s success has surprised everyone. Variety reports that while speaking at the Vox Media’s...
TV SERIES
HipHopDX.com

Dumbfoundead Describes Watching TV Shows Like ‘Squid Game’ With Dubs Is ‘Wack’

Korean-American hip hop artist Dumbfoundead shared his thoughts on watching dubbed TV shows and films in his Fun With Dumb podcast. In the “Who Would Survive Squid Game?” episode, the rapper told his co-hosts Rick Lee a.k.a. LYRICKS and Steffie Baik about his own experience of watching dubbed TV and film when he migrated to the US from Argentina as a child. “When I first came to America, I spoke Spanish only… And I remember watching the Spanish channel, Univision, and then Chucky was on, and I remember Chucky be like, “Me llamó Chucky!” and it was way more scarier in Spanish than in English.”
TV SHOWS
Inverse

'Squid Game' Season 2 release date, renewal, trailer, and ending explained for the hit Netflix show

Netflix’s Top 10 is a strange animal. Sometimes, a network drama that went unnoticed on broadcast television hits it big on Netflix, like You, which had aired an entire season on Lifetime before moving to the streamer. Other times, a canceled show gets a second life due to its popularity on Netflix, as was recently the case with NBC’s Manifest. Then, of course, there’s the kid’s show Cocomelon, which seems to occupy a permanent spot in the top 10.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
wegotthiscovered.com

Meet The Cast of Netflix’s Squid Game

Squid Game has become one of Netflix’s biggest series since its release in late September 2021. The South Korean survival drama has attracted a huge worldwide audience with its mix of thrills, horror, and fascinating characters. Over the course of nine episodes, audiences have been captivated by the plight of...
TV SERIES
Teen Vogue

Loved “Squid Game”? Watch These Similar Movies & Shows Next

If you’ve been thinking only about Netflix’s Squid Game for the last few days, you are not alone. The newly released K-drama has become one of the streamer’s most popular releases in days, but while Squid Game might just now be blowing up in popularity, it’s been a long time coming. In a behind-the-scenes featurette published by Netflix, director Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed he has been working on the project since around 2008, and his script went through multiple changes until it became the 9-episode drama that’s taking over the world. Squid Game was first intended to be a feature film, but somewhere along the line, Netflix bought the rights and it got turned into a series. (Fun fact: Netflix first announced the series, originally called "Round Six," in 2019.)
TV & VIDEOS
PopSugar

Watch the Cast of Squid Game Hilariously React to Their Performances on the Show

If you haven't noticed by now, Netflix's Squid Game is the latest streaming phenomenon we're obsessed with. Just as much as we can't get enough of the show, neither can the cast who took the time to share their own critiques of their performances in a recent video. In the clip, cast members Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun), Park Hae-soo (Jo Sang-woo), art director Chae Kyung-sun, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk got together to shed some light on how the series came to be and share some behind-the-scenes insight.
TV SERIES
Axios

"Squid Game" becomes a massive hit

Netflix's newest series "Squid Game" is so far one of the company's most in-demand original series, according to data from Parrot Analytics. Why it matters: "Squid Game" could soon become the first non-English Netflix series to top its most-watched list. Last week, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said that the South...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The Origin Of The Red Light Green Light Doll In Squid Game

If you’ve already binged Netflix’s Squid Game along with the rest of the world, then odds are you were thoroughly creeped out by a certain giant robotic doll that made a memorable appearance in the show’s first episode. As the players begin to play the first in a series of children’s games, they quickly realize that the games are not as straightforward as they originally believed. (Warning: spoilers for the first episode of Squid Game lie ahead.)
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy