Watch the Squid Game Cast Discuss the Hit Show, Including the Innocent Origin of That Robot Doll

If you’ve been thinking only about Netflix’s Squid Game for the last few days, you are not alone. The newly released K-drama has become one of the streamer’s most popular releases in days, but while Squid Game might just now be blowing up in popularity, it’s been a long time coming. In a behind-the-scenes featurette published by Netflix, director Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed he has been working on the project since around 2008, and his script went through multiple changes until it became the 9-episode drama that’s taking over the world. Squid Game was first intended to be a feature film, but somewhere along the line, Netflix bought the rights and it got turned into a series. (Fun fact: Netflix first announced the series, originally called "Round Six," in 2019.)

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO