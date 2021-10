Hard seltzer has been all the rage over the past few years, and now, you can even enjoy the popular sip at an innovative taproom. Truly will open its first hard seltzer taproom in Downtown Los Angeles in 2022, and it will seriously take your boozy afternoons to the next level. The brand’s brick-and-mortar location not only features your favorite beverages on tap, but plenty of art, music, and comedy to keep you entertained.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO