Apartment developer plans 33-story tower in Fulton Market

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother apartment developer is pushing ahead with plans for a high-rise on the north end of the Fulton Market District, an area off-limits to new housing until recently. Newcastle wants to build a 33-story tower with 204 apartments at 210 N. Morgan St., less than a block north of the Morgan Street CTA station, according to plans filed with the Department of Planning & Development’s Committee on Design. The committee will review the Chicago developer’s proposal at an Oct. 13 meeting.

Chicago can't afford to stay on the current path

Read the full story and other breaking news by subscribing today. Despite having a young, highly skilled population with relatively higher COVID-19 vaccination rates, Chicago ranks second to last—behind only San Francisco—among the 20 largest metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, in jobs recovered from pandemic losses.
Greater racial integration would be 'economic game changer'

(Bloomberg) — Fuller racial integration across the U.S. would meaningfully boost long-term economic growth, according to a study by researchers at Moody’s Analytics. If communities across the country were comparable to the nation’s most integrated areas, the real gross domestic product growth would increase from 2.4% to 2.7% per year over the next decade, Moody’s estimated.
