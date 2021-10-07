Apartment developer plans 33-story tower in Fulton Market

Another apartment developer is pushing ahead with plans for a high-rise on the north end of the Fulton Market District, an area off-limits to new housing until recently. Newcastle wants to build a 33-story tower with 204 apartments at 210 N. Morgan St., less than a block north of the Morgan Street CTA station, according to plans filed with the Department of Planning & Development’s Committee on Design. The committee will review the Chicago developer’s proposal at an Oct. 13 meeting.