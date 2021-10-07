New Orleans Saints vs. Washington Football Team Matchup Preview (10/10/21) Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

New Orleans Saints vs Washington Football Team Matchup Preview (10/10/21) The New Orleans Saints will be traveling to the Potomac Valley to play the Washington Football Team this Sunday. Both of these teams are fighting for first place in their division, and they both have the same record of 2-2. The Saints are coming off a tough 27-21 overtime loss against the previously winless New York Giants, while Washington is coming off an exciting 34-30 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston struggled in Week 4 throwing for 226 yards and only one touchdown. He was bailed out by backup quarterback and super-utility player Taysom Hill who ran for two touchdowns. On the other side, Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke shined throwing for 290 yards and three touchdowns. He was assisted by running back Antonio Gibson who ran for 63 yards and rushed for one touchdown. The Saints are in a backslide after last week’s loss while Washington is running with the momentum of an overtime win. I expect this to be a close that goes down to the wire.