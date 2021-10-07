CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New Orleans Saints vs. Washington Football Team Matchup Preview (10/10/21) Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

By Max Heering
lineups.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Orleans Saints vs Washington Football Team Matchup Preview (10/10/21) The New Orleans Saints will be traveling to the Potomac Valley to play the Washington Football Team this Sunday. Both of these teams are fighting for first place in their division, and they both have the same record of 2-2. The Saints are coming off a tough 27-21 overtime loss against the previously winless New York Giants, while Washington is coming off an exciting 34-30 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston struggled in Week 4 throwing for 226 yards and only one touchdown. He was bailed out by backup quarterback and super-utility player Taysom Hill who ran for two touchdowns. On the other side, Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke shined throwing for 290 yards and three touchdowns. He was assisted by running back Antonio Gibson who ran for 63 yards and rushed for one touchdown. The Saints are in a backslide after last week’s loss while Washington is running with the momentum of an overtime win. I expect this to be a close that goes down to the wire.

www.lineups.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Drew Brees
NBC Sports

Jameis Winston’s Hail Mary gives Saints 20-13 halftime lead

Jameis Winston‘s roller coaster first half ended on a high, with the Saints taking a 20-13 lead into the break. The quarterback threw an interception on the Saints’ first drive. Then he threw a 72-yard touchdown to give New Orleans a 7-3 lead. Winston was strip-sacked late in the first...
NFL
On3.com

Drew Brees criticizes Saints offense under Jameis Winston

Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#College Football#American Football#Live Stream#The New Orleans Saints#New York Giants#The Atlanta Falcons
AL.com

Saints-Giants live stream (10/3): How to watch online, TV info, time

The New Orleans Saints are back for the first time since Hurricane Ida and will host the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 3. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. As if a transition at quarterback following Drew Brees’ retirement wasn’t challenging enough, the Saints had to cancel their final preseason game and spend the first three weeks of the regular season at temporary digs in the Dallas area.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Raiders Owner Uses 1 Word To Describe Jon Gruden’s Comment

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy