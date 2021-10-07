Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks odds, picks and predictions: Player prop bets

L.A. Rams (3-1) at Seattle (2-2) Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Thursday, NFL Network. The skinny: We get a fantastic start to the Week 5 slate with a key matchup in the NFC West, which from a standings perspective is tied with the AFC West as the best division in the NFL through four games. A win for the Rams is crucial to avoid the possibility of going down two games to the Cardinals, who really just ripped them up in Week 4 for their first loss of the season. The Seahawks are coming off a really nice upset of the 49ers in Week 4 and though it's still early, going 2-3 in this division could make for a tough climb to the playoffs. We haven't seen a betting favorite lose on Thursday yet this season, and the Rams went into Seattle for a big playoff win in the Wild Card round in January. They have Matthew Stafford slinging the ball now instead of Jared Goff, so expect more offense for them through the air vs. the ground attack they employed in January. But it's the Rams' defense I think will make the biggest difference against Seattle. If they can give Russell Wilson enough fits, they'll stay on pace with Arizona.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO