Tony Allen, Darius Miles among ex-NBA players indicted for defrauding league health care plan
More than a dozen retired NBA players have been indicted for defrauding a league health care plan, according to federal court records unsealed Thursday. Federal prosecutors allege that the 18 players – including Tony Allen, Glen Davis, Darius Miles and Sebastian Telfair – submitted fraudulent reimbursement claims for a total of $3.9 million between 2017 and 2020, and pocketed about $2.5 million in the process. Allen's wife, Desiree, has also been charged in connection with the scheme.www.freep.com
