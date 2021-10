If an NFL defensive coordinator wants to know how to game plan to beat Detroit left tackle Penei Sewell, all he has to do is watch the game against Minnesota. Vikings’ defensive end Everson Griffen gave a tutorial on how to beat Sewell. Go through the B Gap. Go through the B Gap. Go through the B Gap. Say it with me, go through the B Gap. Emphatically, I presented this same game plan how to beat Sewell back on Sept. 17 (click to read article).

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO