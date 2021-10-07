CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Java Burn Reviews: Does It Work? First Look at This Before Buy!

By National Marketplace
The Daily World
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrgent October Update: The Java Burn interest amongst consumers is growing by the day and there are significant updates shared below. Here in October 2021, this customer-friendly review of Java Burn has added pertinent details regarding the ingredients dosage, best pricing options, new customer scam complaints, and an FAQ section to answer the most frequently asked questions about this innovative coffee enhancing weight loss formula. Starting with the fact that the Java Burn coffee additive ingredients are now known in full; consisting of 700mg dose strength of a proprietary blend of green tea leaf extract (300mg), green coffee bean extract (200mg), L-theanine (100mg) and L-carnitine (100mg), along with chromium (20mcg of chromium chloride), vitamin B12 (5mcg of methylcobalamin), vitamin B6 (1mg of pyridoxine hydrochloride) and vitamin D3 (20mcg of cholecalciferol).

