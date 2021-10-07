CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania coronavirus update: More than 3,000 hospitalized, the most since early February; 5,819 additional cases, 92 deaths

By Eugene Tauber, The Morning Call
 5 days ago
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,819 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday. The total of 34,324 cases over the last seven days translates to a moving average of 4,903 cases per day, up 7% from a week ago, and up 41% over the last 30 days.

To date, there have been 1.46 million infections statewide.

With Sullivan County’s recent uptick in case numbers, all 67 Pennsylvania counties are once again in the high community transmission classification. There are 9 counties more than 5 times the threshold of 100 cases per week for every 100,000 residents that defines high community transmission. Another 50 counties — including Northampton — have at least twice the high transmission rate.

Fulton County, with a rate of 667.6 population-adjusted weekly cases, remains the place with the highest caseload, as it has for most of the past 30 days. Potter (629.3), Venango (594.1), Armstrong (571.6) and McKean (566.2) round out the top five counties in the state.

Philadelphia has the lowest rate at 127.5 cases per week for every 100,000 residents. It is followed by Delaware (145.7), Montgomery (153.8), Sullivan (164.9) and Chester (180.6). Lehigh County has the state’s sixth-lowest rate at 191.4 weekly cases for every 100,000 residents.

Deaths

Overall: 92 compared with 111 on Wednesday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 59.1, compared with 52.9 a week ago, an increase of 12% in the last seven days. For comparison, the state averaged four deaths per day at the beginning of August. The current rate is 15 times higher.

Senior Care: Five deaths reported Thursday from weekly surveys, bringing the total to 14,174, accounting for 47.5% of the state’s 29,814 deaths.

Vaccinations

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show:

There are 7.47 million fully vaccinated people in Pennsylvania, accounting for 58.3% of the population. An additional 1.93 million people are in need of their follow-up shot. In total, 16.43 million shots have been put into the arms of 9.39 million people, or 73.4% of the state’s residents.

Included in those statewide numbers are 415,194 Lehigh Valley residents who are fully vaccinated, accounting for 61.5% of the local population. In total, 525,829 locals have received 805,030 shots in the arm, accounting for 77.9% of the Valley’s population.

An average of 30,319 vaccinations are being administered to Pennsylvania residents each day, according to CDC data. Of those, 15,621 are first doses. The number of total vaccinations per day is down 2.5% over the last 30 days. The number of first doses being given per day is down 4.4% over the last 30 days, although first doses are up 19% week-to-week.

There have been 237,156 booster shots administered to Pennsylvanians according to data combined from the Pennsylvania and Philadelphia health departments, including 7,929 in Lehigh County and 6,671 in Northampton County.

Hospitalizations

There were 3,001 people hospitalized as of midday Thursday compared with 2,891 Wednesday. Of those, 680 were in intensive care, and 370 were on ventilators. It is the first time more than 3,000 COVID patients have been hospitalized in Pennsylvania since Feb. 5.

Statewide hospitalizations have increased 3.2% over the last week, and are up 48.1% in the last 30 days.

Hospitals in the five-county region including Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill and Monroe report 232 patients, with 48 in intensive care, and 15 on ventilators.

Regional hospitalizations have increased 3.9% over the last week, and are up 34.9% in the last 30 days. The average number of people in the area’s hospitals is equivalent to where it was in late April.

Testing

There were 14,739 test results reported Thursday, with 30.8% of them positive, compared with 32.4% on Wednesday.

The overall positive test rate is 18.0% since the state’s first cases were reported March 6 of last year.

Lehigh Valley

Cases: 244 additional case reports, with 126 in Lehigh County, 118 in Northampton County. That brings the total to 89,559.

Deaths: One new death, in Northampton County, compared with three the day before. That brings the total to 1,680 (914 in Lehigh, and 766 in Northampton).

Best Life

These 5 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

After two weeks of tumultuous data that have made it difficult to get a handle on the national pandemic outlook, the number of new infections appears to be on the decline once again. But even as the overall figures show progress towards defeating COVID, some states are still feeling the harsh effects of the Delta variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 13 States Will Have Next Surge

"Fortunately activity seems to be letting up in states like Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, great news," says virus expert Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in the latest edition of his podcast. "But at the same time, we're now seeing activity continue to trend upwards, remain at high levels, in many other parts of the country." Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. cannabis festival is back in Kutztown, the same week legalization bill is unveiled

Shoppers swinging through a popular antiques and farmers’ market this weekend in Berks County may find themselves in the midst of a cultural revolution. The Pennsylvania Cannabis Fall Marketplace is back for a third year at Renninger’s Antique and Farmers’ Market, 740 Noble St. just outside Kutztown in Maxatawny Township. It is free, open to the public and family and leased-pet friendly, organizers say on the event’s Facebook page. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Misinformation Is Literally Killing People’: Allegheny County COVID-19 Cases Are Plateauing But Deaths Remain High

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County are plateauing, Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen says more people are dying and she’s blaming vaccine misinformation. Cases are dropping to about 350 to 400 a day in Allegheny County. Hospitalizations are still increasing, but Bogen says those usually lag a couple of weeks behind cases. Deaths, she says, are higher than they’ve been in months. In September, 90 people died, which is the highest monthly number since 91 people died in April. “What pains me most is that many and probably most of those deaths could have been prevented, but...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
KOLR10 News

Greene County child dies from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has disclosed Greene County’s first pediatric COVID-19 death. The death occurred in August, making the total number of August COVID-19 deaths 61. 10 Missouri children ages 0-17 have died from COVID-19 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and over 587 children have died from […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
whdh.com

10 Mass. counties remain high-risk for COVID-19 transmission

BOSTON (WHDH) - Almost all of Massachusetts remains high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest data from the CDC shows that all counties, with the exception of Hampshire, Nantucket, Dukes, and Norfolk counties, have a high COVID transmission rate with more than 100 new cases reported per 100,000 residents between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
