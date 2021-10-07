CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Campton Hills, IL

Campton Hills home prices rose in the third quarter of 2021

By Kane County Reporter
Kane County Reporter
Kane County Reporter
 6 days ago

The median sale price of a home sold in the third quarter of 2021 in Campton Hills rose by $38,725 while total sales increased by 1.3%, according to BlockShopper.com. From July through September of 2021, there were 80 homes sold, with a median sale price of $498,725 - a 8.4% increase over the $460,000 median sale price for the same period of the previous year. There were 79 homes sold in Campton Hills in the third quarter of 2020.

kanecountyreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Kane County Reporter

Continued Closures to Southbound Longcommon Parkway and McLean Boulevard

Recently issued the following announcement. Construction projects continue to impact southbound traffic on Longcommon Parkway and McLean Boulevard. Avoid delays by planning alternative routes. City of Elgin's temporary closure of southbound Longcommon Parkway from Weld to Cranston. Southbound Longcommon Parkway is closed through Friday, October 15, weather dependent for concrete...
ELGIN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kane County, IL
Business
County
Kane County, IL
Kane County, IL
Real Estate
City
Campton Hills, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
Kane County Reporter

1 professional license is set to lapse in Montgomery during Q4

This is one professional license set to lapse in Montgomery during the fourth quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). More than 99 percent of businesses in Illinois are considered small and more than 45 percent of the workforce in Illinois work for a small business, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
MONTGOMERY, IL
Kane County Reporter

Kane County Reporter

Aurora, IL
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering policy and local government in Kane County, IL.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy