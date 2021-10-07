Campton Hills home prices rose in the third quarter of 2021

The median sale price of a home sold in the third quarter of 2021 in Campton Hills rose by $38,725 while total sales increased by 1.3%, according to BlockShopper.com. From July through September of 2021, there were 80 homes sold, with a median sale price of $498,725 - a 8.4% increase over the $460,000 median sale price for the same period of the previous year. There were 79 homes sold in Campton Hills in the third quarter of 2020.