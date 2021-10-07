Far Cry 6: How To Solve Every Cryptograma Puzzle | Treasure Solutions Guide

Why walk when you can fly in Far Cry 6. The wingsuit makes a welcome return to the series, alongside mainstay tools like the grappling hook and parachute. The wingsuit lets you soar through the Yara sky much faster than the parachute, and unlocking it also gives you a secondary ability — with the wingsuit, you can now also fast travel to locations with the Air Drop command, hopping from an airplane and out into the wilderness. This is my preferred method for infiltration, and gives you a great overhead view of the area. And it makes stealth infiltration just that much easier. Just try to avoid slamming into the ground at high speed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO