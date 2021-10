Use this amazing Photoshop mockup by Pixelbuddha to create cut-out text portrait effects in no time. Created by the skilled team of @Pixelbuddha, this amazing mockup allows you to produce decorative cut-out text effects on portraits and other photos in no time. Optimized for the size of 4500 x 3000 px, the mockup comes with five design options. All sample texts or photos are for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can add your own text or images with just a few simple clicks.

