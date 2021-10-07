CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaneville, IL

The third quarter of 2021: Home prices in Kaneville increased

By Kane County Reporter
 6 days ago

The median sale price of a home sold in the third quarter of 2021 in Kaneville rose by $19,500 while total sales increased by 33.3%, according to BlockShopper.com. From July through September of 2021, there were four homes sold, with a median sale price of $269,500 - a 7.8% increase over the $250,000 median sale price for the same period of the previous year. There were three homes sold in Kaneville in the third quarter of 2020.

