The third quarter of 2021: Home prices in Wayne (Kane County) increased

The median sale price of a home sold in the third quarter of 2021 in Wayne in Kane County rose by $102,500 while total sales decreased by 33.3%, according to BlockShopper.com. From July through September of 2021, there were four homes sold, with a median sale price of $625,000 - a 19.6% increase over the $522,500 median sale price for the same period of the previous year. There were six homes sold in Wayne in the third quarter of 2020.