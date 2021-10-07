How did home prices perform in Wildrose during the third quarter of 2021?

The median sale price of a home sold in the third quarter of 2021 in Wildrose rose by $86,000 while total sales decreased by 33.3%, according to BlockShopper.com. From July through September of 2021, there were two homes sold, with a median sale price of $461,000 - a 22.9% increase over the $375,000 median sale price for the same period of the previous year. There were three homes sold in Wildrose in the third quarter of 2020.