CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kane County, IL

How did home prices perform in Wildrose during the third quarter of 2021?

By Kane County Reporter
Kane County Reporter
Kane County Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe median sale price of a home sold in the third quarter of 2021 in Wildrose rose by $86,000 while total sales decreased by 33.3%, according to BlockShopper.com. From July through September of 2021, there were two homes sold, with a median sale price of $461,000 - a 22.9% increase over the $375,000 median sale price for the same period of the previous year. There were three homes sold in Wildrose in the third quarter of 2020.

kanecountyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kane County Reporter

Kane County Reporter

Aurora, IL
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering policy and local government in Kane County, IL.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy