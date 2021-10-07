Adele Speaks Out About Her Divorce, New Album & Weight Loss in First Interview in 5 Years

The 33-year-old “Rolling in the Deep” star gave her first interview in years to British Vogue. On dealing with her divorce from ex Simon Konecki with her 8-year-old son Angelo: “My anxiety was so terrible, I’d forget what I had or hadn’t said to Angelo about separating. Obviously Simon and I never fought over him or anything like that. Angelo’s just like, ‘I don’t get it.’ I don’t really get it either. There are rules that are made up in society of what happens and doesn’t happen in marriage and after marriage, but I’m a very complex person. I’ve always let him know how I’m feeling from a very young age because I felt quite frazzled as an adult.”