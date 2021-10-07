CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poohsticks Bridge will return to 100 Acre Wood after being saved for nation

By Anita Singh,
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAA Milne’s Poohsticks Bridge has been saved for the nation after the 11th Earl De La Warr bought it for £131,000. Milne and his son, Christopher Robin, invented the game on the bridge in Ashdown Forest, East Sussex. The bridge was dismantled in 1999 after visits by Winnie-the-Pooh enthusiasts caused too much wear and tear.

Related
Telegraph

Fears that AA Milne’s beloved Poohsticks Bridge will cross the pond

Ever since it was immortalised in the Winnie-the-Pooh stories, playing Poohsticks has seemed a quintessentially English activity. But a piece of literary history may be lost to foreign shores as the bridge where AA Milne and Christopher Robin first played the game is to be sold at auction. Pooh’s global...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Winnie the Pooh: Poohsticks Bridge sells for more than £131k

The original bridge which inspired A.A Milne's Winnie the Pooh stories has sold at auction for more than £131,000. The bridge, which was rebuilt near Penshurst, Kent, was expected to fetch up to £60,000. It was where Milne and his son Christopher Robin created the game Poohsticks. Buyer Lord De...
ENTERTAINMENT
