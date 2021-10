SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Following a high-profile announcement by a team of private investigators naming deceased Tuolumne County resident Gary Poste as the Zodiak Killer, a Sacramento-based attorney and his private investigator say their own investigation years ago reached the same conclusion. Attorney Mark Reichel and private investigator John Kennedy say hearing Poste’s name again gives them a sense of validation. “It’s a good feeling but there was a bit of, you know, sadness to it that we actually when he was still alive, we were talking to individuals in law enforcement, about, you know, we were confident it was him,” Reichel said. “This...

