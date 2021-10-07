The third quarter of 2021: Rainbow Hills experienced a 2.7% drop in median home prices

The median sale price of a home sold in the third quarter of 2021 in Rainbow Hills fell by $10,000 while total sales increased by 133.3%, according to BlockShopper.com. From July through September of 2021, there were seven homes sold, with a median sale price of $365,000 - a 2.7% decrease over the $375,000 median sale price for the same period of the previous year. There were three homes sold in Rainbow Hills in the third quarter of 2020.