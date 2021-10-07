CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kane County, IL

The third quarter of 2021: Rainbow Hills experienced a 2.7% drop in median home prices

By Kane County Reporter
Kane County Reporter
Kane County Reporter
 6 days ago

The median sale price of a home sold in the third quarter of 2021 in Rainbow Hills fell by $10,000 while total sales increased by 133.3%, according to BlockShopper.com. From July through September of 2021, there were seven homes sold, with a median sale price of $365,000 - a 2.7% decrease over the $375,000 median sale price for the same period of the previous year. There were three homes sold in Rainbow Hills in the third quarter of 2020.

kanecountyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kane County Reporter

Kane County Reporter

Aurora, IL
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering policy and local government in Kane County, IL.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy