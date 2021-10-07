CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Didn’t Age Well: HBO Max Is Pulling The Episode Of ‘Friends’ Where Chandler Unhinges His Jaw And Emits One Million Metric Tons Of Carbon Pollution

clickhole.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, many iconic shows from the 90s and early 00s have drawn criticism from fans who are now realizing how outdated and cringeworthy the humor is under a modern lens, and now one of the most popular sitcoms of all time is finally facing a reckoning of its own: HBO Max is pulling the episode of Friends where Chandler unhinges his jaw and emits one million metric tons of carbon pollution.

clickhole.com

Comments / 0

Related
/Film

WarnerMedia CEO Admits They Didn't Think Through Their HBO Max Release Plan

WarnerMedia shook things up in a big way this year by releasing every single Warner Bros. movie both in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day in the U.S. In a year when the industry was hoping for box office hits to rebound from 2020, it was a big blow. While CEO Jason Kilar is willing to admit some fault in rushing the decision, he is still ultimately standing by the strategy.
TV & VIDEOS
Android Authority

Watch one of the best cop movies of the 1990s on HBO Max

From the Vault: As the streaming space keeps growing, massive studio catalogs are becoming more and more available. These include lost and forgotten gems, so-bad-it’s-good duds, and just plain weird pieces of film history. And you probably won’t find them by waiting for streamers to put them in front of you. In From the Vault, Android Authority aims to rescue these titles from the algorithm graveyard and help you get more out of your streaming subscriptions.
TV & VIDEOS
althealthworks.com

Mysterious Honey Discovered That Kills All Bacteria Scientists Throw At It

The health benefits of raw, unprocessed honey are well known, but in Australia, scientists recently made a startling discovery – that one particular, obscure type of honey is capable of killing just about everything scientists throw at it, including some of the worst bacteria known to man. The findings were...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metric Tons#Carbon Pollution#Jaw
ScienceAlert

Ice Melt at The Poles Is Now Causing Hidden Changes to Earth's Crust on a Huge Scale

As the polar ice sheets melt, the process is not just raising sea levels – it's also warping the underlying surface of Earth, a new study reveals, and some of the effects can be seen across thousands of miles. What's happening is that Earth's crust is rising and spreading as the weight of the ice across Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands gets lifted. The movement isn't huge, averaging less than a millimeter a year, but it's there and it covers a lot of ground. There's a feedback loop happening too, because as the bedrock under the ice shifts, that in turn...
EARTH SCIENCE
Indy100

Massive solar flare has hit Earth - so what happened?

A massive solar flare has hit Earth today, according to Space Weather Live.The storm - otherwise known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was first spotted on Saturday (October 9) and occurs when an intense burst of radiation comes from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots, according to NASA.So, what does that mean for us?These kind of geomagnetic storms are ranked from G1-G5 (with one being the lowest and five being the highest).The NOAA had warned the storm could reach category G2 (which is moderately strong), which it did.Moderate G2 geomagnetic storm (Kp6)Threshold Reached: 04:47 UTCFollow...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Scientists Finally Know Why Wisdom Teeth Only Emerge When We're Basically Adults

We humans like to take our time when it comes to growing up. Among the great apes, only chimpanzees come close to stretching out the years between key developmental milestones. But even chimps are ready to get crunching with a full set of chompers by the time they're sexually mature. Homo sapiens don't grow their last few teeth until they're nearly out of the teenage years. This mystery of the molars is a tricky one to solve, in spite of their emergence playing such a critical role in tracking shifts in our evolution. But researchers from the University of Arizona in the US...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
signalscv.com

Where to Watch “No Time to Die” streaming free online: Is James Bond 2021 movie on HBO Max or Netflix?

James Bond 007 Is Back!! Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about the No Time to Die streaming release and where to watch the James Bond 2021 full movie online for free right now at home. Is watching No Time to Die online free on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Prime? No, But we have an authentic streaming option/service. Details on how you can watch movies for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
healththoroughfare.com

The Big Bang Didn’t Occur Out of Nothing, and NASA Astrophysicist Explains Further

Leaning for sure how things unfolded roughly 13.7 billion years ago can be really challenging. That’s the time when the biggest event of all occurred: the Big Bang. Astronomers believe that was the moment when our Universe was born, but both science and common sense raise the ultimate question: what caused the Big Bang itself?
ASTRONOMY
Variety

Netflix Suspends Three Employees, Including Trans Person Who Spoke Out Against Dave Chappelle, for Crashing Leadership Meeting

Netflix has suspended three employees for crashing a meeting of its top executives, including an out trans person who criticized a new comedy special from Dave Chappelle, sources tell Variety. Terra Field, a senior software engineer based in San Francisco, was among those suspended late last week for attending the “QBR” — Netflix’s quarterly business review, a two-day affair that convenes the top 500 employees at the company. Field, who identifies as queer and trans, and the other employees were not invited to the virtual gathering, according to insiders. Netflix did not suspend Field over recent tweets decrying what she called anti-trans...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Blue Origin delays William Shatner's space flight

Blue Origin announced Sunday it was delaying an upcoming flight set to carry actor William Shatner to space due to anticipated winds. Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the cult classic TV series "Star Trek," is due to become the first member of the iconic show's cast to journey to the final frontier as a guest aboard a Blue Origin suborbital rocket. His history-making flight was scheduled for October 12. But "due to forecasted winds on Tuesday, October 12, Blue Origin's mission operations team has made the decision to delay the launch of NS-18 and is now targeting Wednesday, October 13," a spokeswoman said in a statement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CinemaBlend

Looks Like The Many Saints Of Newark Was Streamed A Ton On HBO Max During Opening Weekend

Warner Bros.’ The Many Saints of Newark has finally arrived, much to the delight of longtime Sopranos fans. Of course, with the simultaneous theatrical/streaming release model WarnerMedia has been using for its 2021 releases, the film also became available to stream on HBO Max (for 31 days) starting this past Friday. Recent reports have now provided a better idea of how the long-awaited prequel performed during its opening weekend. And it looks like a lot of people tuned in for the dramatic mobster tale.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy