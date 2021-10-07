Didn’t Age Well: HBO Max Is Pulling The Episode Of ‘Friends’ Where Chandler Unhinges His Jaw And Emits One Million Metric Tons Of Carbon Pollution
In recent years, many iconic shows from the 90s and early 00s have drawn criticism from fans who are now realizing how outdated and cringeworthy the humor is under a modern lens, and now one of the most popular sitcoms of all time is finally facing a reckoning of its own: HBO Max is pulling the episode of Friends where Chandler unhinges his jaw and emits one million metric tons of carbon pollution.clickhole.com
Comments / 0