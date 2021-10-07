CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Aurora, IL

What happened to the median home price in North Aurora during the third quarter of 2021?

By Kane County Reporter
Kane County Reporter
Kane County Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe median sale price of a home sold in the third quarter of 2021 in North Aurora rose by $8,900 while total sales increased by 58.5%, according to BlockShopper.com. From July through September of 2021, there were 103 homes sold, with a median sale price of $294,000 - a 3.1% increase over the $285,100 median sale price for the same period of the previous year. There were 65 homes sold in North Aurora in the third quarter of 2020.

Covering policy and local government in Kane County, IL.

