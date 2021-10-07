What happened to the median home price in North Aurora during the third quarter of 2021?

The median sale price of a home sold in the third quarter of 2021 in North Aurora rose by $8,900 while total sales increased by 58.5%, according to BlockShopper.com. From July through September of 2021, there were 103 homes sold, with a median sale price of $294,000 - a 3.1% increase over the $285,100 median sale price for the same period of the previous year. There were 65 homes sold in North Aurora in the third quarter of 2020.