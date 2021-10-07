CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kane County, IL

The third quarter of 2021: Home prices in Scraper-Moecherville increased

By Kane County Reporter
Kane County Reporter
Kane County Reporter
 6 days ago

The median sale price of a home sold in the third quarter of 2021 in Scraper-Moecherville rose by $70,750 while total sales increased by 200%, according to BlockShopper.com. From July through September of 2021, there were six homes sold, with a median sale price of $169,500 - a 71.6% increase over the $98,750 median sale price for the same period of the previous year. There were two homes sold in Scraper-Moecherville in the third quarter of 2020.

kanecountyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kane County, IL
Business
County
Kane County, IL
Kane County, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
Kane County Reporter

1 professional license is set to lapse in Montgomery during Q4

This is one professional license set to lapse in Montgomery during the fourth quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). More than 99 percent of businesses in Illinois are considered small and more than 45 percent of the workforce in Illinois work for a small business, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
MONTGOMERY, IL
Kane County Reporter

Kane County Reporter

Aurora, IL
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering policy and local government in Kane County, IL.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy