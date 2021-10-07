The third quarter of 2021: Home prices in Scraper-Moecherville increased

The median sale price of a home sold in the third quarter of 2021 in Scraper-Moecherville rose by $70,750 while total sales increased by 200%, according to BlockShopper.com. From July through September of 2021, there were six homes sold, with a median sale price of $169,500 - a 71.6% increase over the $98,750 median sale price for the same period of the previous year. There were two homes sold in Scraper-Moecherville in the third quarter of 2020.