Top LNG exporter Qatar warns gas prices are at unhealthy levels
DUBAI/BEIRUT (Oct 7): Qatar, the world’s biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas, warned that prices have climbed to “unhealthy” levels. “While natural gas prices are an outcome of basic market fundamentals including supply and demand, the current price levels observed in global markets are unhealthy for both producers and consumers,” the Gulf nation’s Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi said after a virtual discussion with Kadri Simson, the European Union’s commissioner for energy.www.theedgemarkets.com
