Couchman: Numbers for USD 313 better than expected

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 received its numbers for postsecondary progress and USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman is pleased. "They look at two years out after graduation and they say, if a student has a certificate, they obtained a certificate in high school, we're talking like a welding certificate, a CNA certificate in high school, that would be considered successful," Couchman said. "That's a certificate within two years of graduating. The other two are having to do with in college. Are you enrolled two years after graduating from high school or have you already earned a degree two years out of high school."