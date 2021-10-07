Goodspeed makes a grand, intimate return with ‘A Grand Night for Singing’

You may head out to the Goodspeed Opera House bemoaning that the theater can’t do its long-promised lavish production of “South Pacific,” substituting the much less grand “A Grand Night for Singing”... but you’ll likely leave wondering why they don’t do this kind of thing more often.

“South Pacific” would have had a cast of 22, an orchestra, a tropical beach and a sprawling James Michener-derived story of sailors interacting with islanders. “A Grand Night for Singing” has five singers/dancers, six musicians, very few costumes or props and no plot whatsoever. And if you think it unfair to bring up “South Pacific,” “A Grand Night for Singing” happens to be a revue of Rodgers & Hammerstein songs, so you’ll be hearing “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Out of My Hair,” “Some Enchanted Evening,” “This Nearly Was Mine,” “A Wonderful Guy” and “Honey Bun.”

A dozen other Rodgers & Hammerstein shows are represented, from the ubiquitous “Oklahoma,” “Cinderella” and “Sound of Music” to the seldom seen “Allegro,” “Pipe Dream” and “Me and Juliet.”

A small, intimate, basically bare-stage cabaret-style show like “A Grand Night for Singing” is such a novelty for the Goodspeed that it takes some time to acclimate. But it doesn’t take long, because director Rob Ruggiero — who was set to direct that “South Pacific” and has done a dozen shows at the Goodspeed, including R&H’s “Carousel” — knows the audience here. Ruggiero and the cast, who had a lot of input into the production, turn the songs into small dramatic vignettes, in new settings that are unrelated to the characters and situations of the musicals they come from.

“Maria” from “The Sound of Music” is sung as a relationship song by a frustrated man. “The Stepsister’s Lament” is rendered in the context of dating apps on cellphones.

One element that really opens up the variety of new interpretations of these classic tunes is allowing for same-sex relationships. Changing the gender of the person singing the song means changing its vocal range, which leads to fresh arrangements and ideas. Besides, it’s just refreshing to hear “I Can’t Say No” sung by a giddy gay man, or “That’s the Way It Happens” (from “Me and Juliet”) with a bisexual twist.

Also helping the new feel is an onstage band anchored (both visually and musically) by a grand piano and a harp, plus a stand-up bass, a cello, percussion and a flutist/reeds player. With this cast and this ensemble, these songs don’t sound like sprightly showtunes. They sound like deeply felt outbursts of love, joy, despair and bemusement.

There’s an unsuccessful effort to make “Honey Bun,” the “Five Foot Two, Eyes of Blue” ripoff from “South Pacific,” palatable by gleefully exposing its outrageous sexism. (One of the women even calls out “hashtag me too!” amid all the male bluster.) But the intended irony barely sets in and a tacky dance routine doesn’t stop being tacky just because it’s self-aware. And lyrics like “I’m her booby, she’s my trap” don’t deserve revue scrutiny in the first place. “It’s Me,” an over-the-top fame-chasing number that has been done much better by other composers (”If They Could See Me Now,” for instance) falls similarly flat.

At other times, choreographer Lainie Sakakura shines with ingenuity and progressive spirit. There’s a lot of casual, natural movement in the show that slyly grows into full ensemble dances.

“A Grand Night for Singing,” as it was originally conceived by Walter Bobbie and had a short Broadway run in 1993, was a tame, amiable recounting of hits and underappreciated nuggets from the most popular and influential musical theater team of the 20th century. It fit in neatly with shows like “An Evening with Andrew Lloyd Webber.”

The Goodspeed actually challenges this material, questioning its sentiments, testing its contemporary relevance, and expanding the possibilities of who gets to perform it. The multi-ethnic cast, none of whom resembles a traditional Rodgers & Hammerstein leading player, seem not just liberated but overjoyed to perform these songs.

Rodgers & Hammerstein have been radically reinterpreted before, notably with Daniel Fish’s recent “Oklahoma” revival on Broadway and Canadian pop singer Kyle Riabko’s stunning pop album “Richard Rodgers Revisited.” But the number of variables in this revue allows for a lot of experimentation, and most of it is resoundingly successful.

Each of the five cast members gets their own show-stopping number, like Jesse Nager’s soaring rendition of “Love, Look Away” (from “Flower Drum Song”) or Diane Phelan’s emotional take of “All at Once You Love Her” (from “Pipe Dream”). Mauricio Martínez shifts into his native Spanish language for an intense “Something Wonderful” from “The King and I.” Jasmine Forsberg, who also plays guitar on some songs, brings a new perspective and tempo to “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?” And Mamie Parris, an invaluable utility player throughout the show, nails “I Know It Can Happen Again” from “Allegro.”

Those are all ballads, sung with ease and emotional vulnerability, like torch songs. It’s nice to hear “Some Enchanted Evening” or “Hello, Young Lovers” delivered in a low-key style and not boomed to the rafters for a change. The cast is equally adept at comedy, as with “Oklahoma”'s hucksterish “(Everything’s Up to Date in) Kansas City.”

Many of the numbers start as solos and just when they seem about to wane, are invigorated by the rest of the cast joining in. Be assured that if someone comes onstage in a funny hat or a flashy jacket, soon everyone else in the cast will arrive wearing the same thing. Moments of corniness are generally countered by the cunning new concepts.

“A Grand Night for Singing” is the kind of show that rises and falls on audience reactions. It’s intimate and animated and involving, playful, creative and charming. All of which makes it a fine show to mark the return of live performance to the Goodspeed Opera House, even if it is smaller and more laid-back than what’s ordinarily found in that grand space.

Many theaters regularly have their leaders make announcements from the stage before a show. The Goodspeed seldom does. But on Wednesday night, there were Artistic Director Donna Lynn Hilton and Managing Directory David Byrd welcoming folks back. Hilton said the audience’s presence sends “a statement that the safe return to live performance is not only possible but necessary,” which Byrd simply trumpeted as “Goodspeed Musicals is back!”

The Goodspeed’s COVID precautions are a step beyond some other theaters. They ask for vaccination proof before you enter the theater and require masks be worn the entire time you’re in the building, but they are also roping off blocks of seats throughout the auditorium. This form of distancing is erratic — in many cases, people are still sitting directly behind or in front of other people — but it adds to both the sense of being cared for and the intimacy of a show like “A Grand Night for Singing.”

“A Grand Night for Singing” runs through Nov. 28 at the Goodspeed Opera House, 6 Main St., East Haddam. Performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 and 6:30 p.m. (The Sunday evening performances end on Oct. 24; Thursday 2 p.m. matinees begin Oct. 28.) Tickets are $29-$79. 860-873-8668, goodspeed.org .

This story has been altered to correct the title of the song Mauricio Martínez sings in Spanish.