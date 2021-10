The art and photography in the 19th exhibition of the Irving Art Association’s annual animal-themed art show is quite wondrous and beautiful, and well worth waiting for! In 2020 the show was canceled due to the pandemic and this year we had to push the show back a month due to park construction. Formerly a national show, this is the third year that we have featured a regional scope, putting the emphasis on DFW area artists. The show will be on view through October at the Jaycee Park Center for the Arts, 1975 Puritan Dr., Irving Tx 75061. Gallery hours are temporarily suspended for repairs until Oct. 19.

