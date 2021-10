MENDOTA – The Mendota City Council on Monday night in a special session approved submitting a proposal for sidewalk improvements from a state program. The Illinois Department of Transportation Safe Routes to School helps improve routes children and families take in the community. This year, the city will be trying for a grant to replace the sidewalks for three blocks of 8th Street between 6th Ave and 3rd Ave. The new grant cycle will distribute a total of $12 million for infrastructure projects only. A 20% local match is required. The state is expected to announce who will be awarded funds next year.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 15 DAYS AGO