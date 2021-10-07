Apple TV+ releases trailer for Jack McBrayer’s ‘Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show’ which debuts on November 5th
Apple today debuted the trailer for “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show,” which will premiere Friday, November 5th on Apple TV+. The new live action series from creators Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “Wreck-It Ralph” franchise) and children’s TV veteran and author, Angela C. Santomero (“Blue’s Clues,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”), aims to ignite kindness through exploring empathy, humor, playfulness and imagination.macdailynews.com
