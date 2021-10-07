Apple TV+ releases trailer for Jack McBrayer’s ‘Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show’ which debuts on November 5th

The eight-episode murder mystery series, premiering in January, is set at a high school reunion and stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco. Each of the eight episodes retells the events of the night through a different character’s perspective — and therefore unique visual style. “This is one of the most surprising, original and fun projects we’ve ever made,” said Lord and Miller. “Our goal was to tell a comedic whodunit story in a new and exciting way. By giving each episode its own unique style of storytelling, we were able to make what feels like eight distinctly different but interconnected films that highlight how everyone’s personal perspective and biases shape how they see the world.”

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO