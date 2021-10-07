CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The FDA's Aducanumab Disaster

By Reviewed by Vanessa Lancaster
psychologytoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAducanumab is an antibody that removes amyloid molecules associated with Alzheimer's disease. The drug was approved by the FDA in spite of showing a lack of adequate clinical efficacy and causing brain bleeds and swelling. There have been serious concerns about possible ethical improprieties at the heart of aducanumab’s approval.

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
Valley News

Experts tell FDA vaccines ‘harm more people than they save,’ but NIH director believes boosters will be approved in coming weeks

Megan Redshaw The Daily Caller National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said he would be “surprised” if COVID booster shots were not recommended for other Americans in the upcoming weeks even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on Sept. 17 overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to distribute booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine to the general public. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) recommended the agency approve Pfizer’s application for boosters only for people 65 and older and certain high-risk populations. In a conversation with “Fox News Sunday,” Collins dismissed the FDA’s decision as being subject to change upon further review of the science. “I.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Clinical Research#Aducanumab Disaster#Aduhelm
MarketRealist

When Will the FDA Fully Approve Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine?

As the Delta variant continues to spread, there's pressure to get out more COVID-19 vaccines and bolster people’s confidence in the shots. Vaccines with the full FDA approval stamp can reach more people and win over those who have been hesitant to get vaccinated. Pfizer’s vaccine, developed in partnership with BioNTech (BNTX), has already secured full clearance. When will the FDA fully approve the Moderna (MRNA) vaccine?
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

U.S. FDA approves AbbVie's migraine prevention drug

(Reuters) - AbbVie Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. health regulator approved its once-daily oral medicine for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults, adding a third drug to the drugmaker’s bank of products for severe headaches. The drugmaker acquired the medicine, Qulipta, as part of its $63 billion deal...
INDUSTRY
sheltonherald.com

CT senator urges FDA to move 'aggressively' on children's vaccine

Sen. Chris Murphy is urging the quick and safe approval of youth vaccines. The United States senator — alongside Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Bob Casey (D-Penn.) and Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) — sent a letter on Wednesday to the Food and Drug Administration, calling on the agency to approve COVID-19 vaccines for children under 12 as soon as science allows.
CONGRESS & COURTS
McKnight's

FDA may authorize half-dose booster of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine

Federal health officials may authorize a half-dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as a protective booster shot. A 50-microgram dose appears to be effective enough to increase waning vaccine protection months after an initial series of two shots, sources familiar with the matter have told Bloomberg. A half-dose also may help lessen the risk for side effects and increase availability, the news outlet was told.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
McKnight's

Drugmakers ask FDA to approve another Alzheimer’s drug, similar to Aduhelm

Drugmakers Eisai and Biogen are putting the Food and Drug Administration to the test with a request to approve a an Alzheimer’s drug that works like aducanumab (Aduhelm), the new, yet controversial, brain plaque-reducing therapy. On Monday, Japanese drugmaker Eisai, a partner in Alzheimer’s research with Biogen, announced that it...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Janssen, Brickell and ViiV are Knocking on FDA's Door

Two companies reported they had made regulatory submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and a third reported successful clinical trial data that will form the basis of submission in the coming months. Here’s a look. Janssen’s Stelara for Juvenile Psoriatic Arthritis. The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, a Johnson...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Herald-Palladium

Next on FDA's agenda: Booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — With many Americans who got Pfizer vaccinations already rolling up their sleeves for a booster shot, millions of others who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine wait anxiously to learn when it's their turn. Federal regulators begin tackling that question this week.
HEALTH
Phramalive.com

Alzheimer’s Drug Granted FDA Breakthrough Designation

Global biotech giant Roche has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded its candidate Alzheimer’s Disease drug gantenerumab Breakthrough Therapy Designation, bringing it closer to finally getting a full FDA approval. The decision is based on promising results from the ongoing Marguerite RoAD and SCarlet RoAD...
INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

Will the FDA Approve AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Cocktail?

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine didn't make it far in the U.S. The FDA never gave it emergency use authorization like it did for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Despite that, AstraZeneca is hoping to move forward with a COVID-19 antibody cocktail of drugs. Article continues below advertisement. Will the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Incyte’s Opzelura scores FDA approval in atopic dermatitis

On September 21, Incyte received FDA approval for its topical JAK1/2 inhibitor ruxolitinib, set to be marketed as Opzelura, for the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) patients ages 12 years and older. The approval was based on data from TRuE-AD1 (NCT03745638) and TRuE-AD2 (NCT03745651), which showed that patients achieved significantly clearer skin and itch reduction using the 1.5% dose of the cream.
HEALTH
Washington Examiner

The FDA's waiting game is costing children's lives

This week, Pfizer-BioNTech submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration demonstrating the safety and effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11. The duo is expected to apply for emergency-use authorization in the coming weeks. Federal regulators have promised they'll "urgently" review the data. The FDA's...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy