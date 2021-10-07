Tech Entrepreneur, Max Polyakov, Acquires South African Space Company, Dragonfly Aerospace
Max Polyakov, whose works on revolutionizing the space industry have been recognized internationally, has acquired Dragonfly Aerospace. Dragonfly Aerospace is a space company with a history spanning two decades in manufacturing high-performance imaging satellites and payloads. Dragonfly Aerospace has become an essential part of Polyakov and Noosphere Investment Venture’s integrated space ecosystem following this acquisition. Noosphere Ventures also has other companies under its portfolio, including the manufacturer of electric thruster systems for spacecraft SETS, the satellite data and analytics company EOSDA (EOS Data Analytics), and the affordable space launch provider Firefly Aerospace.www.hometownstation.com
