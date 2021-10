In the first public test of is kind for Network Detection and Response, SE Labs awards the industry’s first NDR AAA rating to VMware NSX Network Detection and Response (NDR). The modern cyber battlefield is everywhere, and every attacker has to traverse multiple networks and in most cases many firewalls to achieve their goals. Internal to networks they look to move freely within the environment discovering valuable information they wish to exfiltrate. As attackers have continually innovated so must the industry and our testing. As a leader in the security industry, VMWare has gone through the industry’s first Network Detection and Response (NDR) test and received a AAA rating. It is well-known that attackers continually evolve and chain together an ever increasingly complex chain of events. These techniques, tactics and procedures occur across networks and often traverse and bypass traditional security tools like firewalls and antivirus. As our understanding of attacker’s behaviors evolve, so must our engineering and testing.

SOFTWARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO