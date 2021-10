HUNTINGTON — City employees will receive $3,000 each in premium pay in the coming months. City Council members approved a resolution that authorizes the use of a portion of Huntington’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to give city employees $3,000 in premium pay for essential work during the coronavirus pandemic over the course of three payments. Part-time employees will receive $1,500. Huntington received $40 million in federal funds from the legislation.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO