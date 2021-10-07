Weld County women have free cancer screening options

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Free breast and cervical cancer screenings for low-income women ages 40-64 are available in Weld County.

Women’s Wellness Connection , in partnership with the Weld County Health Department, offers free mammograms and pap tests for women who can’t afford them.

“ Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a good time to remind the women in our lives to get screened,” said

Michelle Delgado, WCDPHE Community Health Outreach Worker. “We are proud to work with the

Women’s Wellness Connection to offer free mammograms and pap tests to women who need

them but can’t afford them.”

Early detection is crucial, breast cancer has a 97.8% a five-year survival and cervical cancer has a 90%

five-year survival rate when found early. More than 600 women die of breast cancer every year in Colorado, the second leading cause of cancer death in the state.

“WWC has made pap tests and mammograms accessible and free for all eligible women,” Delgado said. “Whether you’re doing it for yourself or for your family, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is the perfect time to get back on track with screening. Contact your doctor today and schedule your screenings. They could save your life.”

For more information or to see if you qualify, call the Weld County Health Department at (970) 400-2400.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.