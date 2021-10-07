CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

West Virginia reports 27 new COVID-19 deaths as active cases plateau

By Bailey Brautigan
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4z3s_0cKEIazp00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 11,629 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ne7Js_0cKEIazp00

27 deaths were reported since the last report, which brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to 3,866.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old female from Wood County, a 73-year old female from Raleigh County, a 65-year old female from Hancock County, a 62-year old male from Taylor County, a 65-year old male from Preston County, a 75-year old male from Nicholas County, a 37-year old female from Mercer County, a 75-year old female from Raleigh County, a 63-year old female from Preston County, a 68-year old female from Ohio County, a 75-year old male from Morgan County, a 70-year old male from McDowell County, a 44-year old female from Summers County, a 91-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Mercer County, a 65-year old female from Lewis County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, a 49-year old female from Nicholas County, a 39-year old male from Monongalia County, a 77-year old male from Wood County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from McDowell County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 93-year old female from Randolph County, and an 83-year old male from Mercer County.

“The loss of life weighs heavily on families and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “All West Virginians are encouraged to utilize the free testing and schedule a free COVID-19 vaccine.”

892 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. 260 of them are in the ICU, and 179 of them are on ventilators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aJyIn_0cKEIazp00

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (64), Berkeley (769), Boone (184), Braxton (88), Brooke (83), Cabell (612), Calhoun (25), Clay (45), Doddridge (96), Fayette (287), Gilmer (56), Grant (104), Greenbrier (173), Hampshire (85), Hancock (168), Hardy (91), Harrison (728), Jackson (202), Jefferson (243), Kanawha (1,029), Lewis (153), Lincoln (155), Logan (212), Marion (538), Marshall (201), Mason (172), McDowell (199), Mercer (426), Mineral (211), Mingo (152), Monongalia (288), Monroe (57), Morgan (76), Nicholas (195), Ohio (148), Pendleton (22), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (30), Preston (300), Putnam (432), Raleigh (398), Randolph (98), Ritchie (92), Roane (138), Summers (42), Taylor (102), Tucker (44), Tyler (61), Upshur (164), Wayne (316), Webster (71), Wetzel (130), Wirt (40), Wood (642), Wyoming (158).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Haunted houses in WV to visit this spooky season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It’s spooky season! Here are some places you can get your spooky fix in West Virginia. Haunted houses in north central West Virginia C & D Bunner Family Spook Yard Haunt – This Fairmont yard haunt has a maze and over 20 different themed spooky rooms and areas. This is the haunt’s […]
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Wyoming State
WDVM 25

DMV officials at odds over ticket reciprocity agreement

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia officials are at odds with their counterparts in Maryland and Virginia over traffic violation enforcement and consequences. As part of a September 2020 law, Mayor Muriel Bowser is required to come to a reciprocal agreement with “states or other jurisdictions that provide for the suspension of vehicle registrations or driver’s licenses for vehicles registered in the state or jurisdiction that accrue non-moving violation fines or automatic traffic enforcement fines in the District of Columbia.”
POLITICS
WDVM 25

Restored military vehicles roll through Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Aviation Museum is known for its historic planes, but the former Fairchild Factory was home to other historic vehicles this weekend. Vehicles featured at the 47th East Coast Military Vehicle Rally range from early World War II up to currently issued military vehicles like the Unimog and other newer […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Maryland State Police investigate four-car crash on I-70

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a crash that took place on I-70 on Friday afternoon that caused a vehicle to roll over into the median and three other vehicles to go into the woods. Police said that the crash took place around 1 p.m. near MD-66. They are asking that any witnesses or […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

640
Followers
357
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy