Playable Worlds’ Raph Koster is not gonna stop saying the word metaverse

I’ve gone on the record many a time as being deeply suspicious of Kickstarter and crowdfunding when it comes to MMOs. There are reasons for this, and most of them are the obvious and mundane ones outlined in prior pieces, simply noting the cost and the complexity of MMOs and asking how easy it is to actually assemble them even when a crowdfund project tops a million dollars (which, for the record, is a pretty dang successful Kickstarter). But it occurred to me that it might be useful to assemble a reasonable sampling of Kickstarted titles and take a look at how many of them are doing well and how many, well… aren’t.

