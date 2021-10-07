Playable Worlds’ Raph Koster is not gonna stop saying the word metaverse
Even though I very much want to play around in whatever weird huge sandbox thing Raph Koster and Playable Worlds are building, I now cringe whenever I see the word “metaverse.” It’s not Koster’s fault, exactly; it’s just down to months of seeing megacorp PR and third-rate crypto grifters use and abuse the word, usually in a way that makes no sense but gets a headline or twenty, all cluttering up my inbox on the daily.massivelyop.com
Comments / 0