CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Playable Worlds’ Raph Koster is not gonna stop saying the word metaverse

By Bree Royce
massivelyop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though I very much want to play around in whatever weird huge sandbox thing Raph Koster and Playable Worlds are building, I now cringe whenever I see the word “metaverse.” It’s not Koster’s fault, exactly; it’s just down to months of seeing megacorp PR and third-rate crypto grifters use and abuse the word, usually in a way that makes no sense but gets a headline or twenty, all cluttering up my inbox on the daily.

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

Related
mmorpg.com

New World Will Be Playable Only On PC For the Foreseeable Future

The New World launch has been spotty, with queues being one of the bigger issues, but this isn't new for an MMORPG launch. We're in 2021, however, and with successful cross-platform play a reality for a number of titles, some are asking when or if New World would come to console.
VIDEO GAMES
NEWSBTC

Is the Future of the NFT Metaverse Self-Built Worlds?

‘Metaverse’ is a term that has recently become ubiquitous in crypto, doubtless due to the success of immersive virtual projects like Decentraland and Iluvium. The metaverse describes a vast ecosystem of often interconnected virtual environments, where players can interact with one another, explore parallel digital worlds, and buy and trade tokenized collectibles with real-world value.
COMPUTERS
massivelyop.com

Massively Overthinking: How long are you willing to wait in an MMO queue?

New World has made headlines since the moment it launched for its excessive queues, but it’s hardly the only MMO ever – or even the only MMO this year – that’s had a launch bogged down in this way. For example, last summer, when Final Fantasy XIV was blowing up in the wake of World of Warcraft’s flopped patch rollout, Square-Enix opted to stop selling copies of the game and temporarily halted character creation on some servers – and that game is over a decade old.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Palia offers tantalizing glimpses of gameplay, posts pre-alpha infographic

Can you tell that we’re absolutely ravenous for any and all information about Palia? The upcoming life simulator MMORPG has proven kind of stingy with public reveals over this past summer, although we figure that the tiny pre-alpha test was probably keeping the dev team occupied. In any case, Palia...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raph Koster
massivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: What’s the most obscure MMO you’ve played?

You are probably aware of the fact at this point that we have an ongoing series of posts in which we ask whatever happened to a few different obscure MMO titles. These aren’t necessarily bad games, and they usually still have their fans (or in a few sad cases, they had fans before the unceremonious shutdown), but they’re not titles that the largers community thinks about much. Maybe everyone just moved on, or maybe these were always obscure titles destined to be played by a small minority.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Mad World prepares for its next alpha test at the end of October

If you missed out on your opportunity to play the last alpha test of the multiplayer ARPG Mad World, then you’re getting a new shot very soon. As of this morning, Jandisoft has begun reorganizing its homepage and opening up for alpha sign-ups, with plans to launch its alpha 3.0 at the end of the month, specifically on October 25th. The goal, according to Jandisoft, is to try and get more than 20,000 players into the game at once.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual World#Metaverse#Playable Worlds#Mmorpg
Interesting Engineering

The Metaverse is Taking Over the Physical World

Imagine a place where you could always stay young, name a city after yourself, or even become the president — sounds like a dream? Well, if not in the real world, such dreams can definitely be fulfilled in the virtual world of a metaverse. The metaverse is believed by some to be the future of the internet, where apart from surfing, people would also be able to enter inside the digital world of the internet, in the form of their avatars.
TECHNOLOGY
massivelyop.com

NCsoft is finally launching Lineage2M in the west this winter

Lineage2M is finally launching on our shores, and we don’t even have long to wait: NCsoft announced this morning that it will launch the game for western players on iOS and Android “this winter.” The studio touts a simultaneous launch in 29 countries with localization in English, German, French, Spanish, Russian and Polish. It will also launch on PC through NCsoft’s “proprietary PC cross-play service” called PURPLE. We’ll be joining the 7,000,000 gamers who’ve already played the game in South Korea.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Social life sim MMO Polity plans 2022 launch as closed beta marches on

Last spring, we covered a new-to-us MMO called Polity by Jib Games. It’s essentially a Turkish indie social game that borrows ideas from The Sims and Stardew Valley to foster a roleplaying environment where players can join and rule countries, trade, travel, play minigames, and participate in lifeskilling professions – everything from farming to foresting. According to Steam, it’s set to launch in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitch
massivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: Which NPC do you personally hate the most in your favorite MMOs?

A while back, Bree and I were sharing memories of the original launch of Guild Wars and talking about the exact moment when we both decided that Prince Rurik could happily die. I think we settled on him whining about trifling with doors. It’s not really a big deal, of course, but it definitely undercut what was supposed to be an emotional impact when I felt more happy than anything to see Rurik’s “heroic sacrifice” result in his demise. Good riddance; see you in a little while to capture a skill from your corpse.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

New World Day 11: EAC errors, burnout, mass-reporting, and PvP imbalance

If you’re one of the many people affected by the implementation of New World’s anti-cheat measures, you’ve probably been slammed by “untrusted system file” errors over the last day or so. Fortunately, Amazon posted a fix overnight. “We are aware that there are some issues with EAC and Steam preventing...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Here’s how Path of Exile is fixing and balancing flasks in October’s Scourge expansion

Grinding Gear Games has been teasing Path of Exile’s 3.16 Scourge expansion with announcements of announcements; we already know the big reveal is set for October 14th, with launch on PC and console due to hit October 22nd and 27th, respectively. But what you want to know is what’s in it, and as of this week, the studio is finally beginning its preview rollout. Up first is a new dev blog on flasks and ailment mitigation, and it’s not as mundane as it sounds, I promise, as it’s essentially a combination of balancing and quality-of-life.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Indie sandbox MMO Profane recaps latest progress in new video

Most of the time, the PvP MMO Profane has been showing off its development progress via Twitter threads. This time around, however, there’s a new video showcase on offer, collecting development progress from August and September into a single visual package. Complete with an “epic” score backing the footage. If...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Perfect Ten: A sampler of crowdfunded MMOs and how they’re doing

I’ve gone on the record many a time as being deeply suspicious of Kickstarter and crowdfunding when it comes to MMOs. There are reasons for this, and most of them are the obvious and mundane ones outlined in prior pieces, simply noting the cost and the complexity of MMOs and asking how easy it is to actually assemble them even when a crowdfund project tops a million dollars (which, for the record, is a pretty dang successful Kickstarter). But it occurred to me that it might be useful to assemble a reasonable sampling of Kickstarted titles and take a look at how many of them are doing well and how many, well… aren’t.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Ghost Recon Frontline is a free-to-play battle royale shooter promising a focus on objectives and tactics

Ubisoft has apparently just learned about the battle royale sub-genre. That’s obviously the only explanation for the reveal of Ghost Recon Frontline, an in-development battle royale shooter from Ubisoft Bucharest and other Ubisoft studios that will release as a free-to-play title sometime soon. OK, we kid, mostly. Ghost Recon Frontline’s...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The MOP Up: Elder Scrolls Online’s cranky priest

As all Elder Scrolls Online fans know, whenever a new chunk of content comes out, they’ll be encountering some new figures in the game’s ever-expanding roster. So who are we meeting today? “High Priest of the Order of the Waking Flame, Sister Celdina’s origins are as mysterious and sinister as the Dagonist leader herself,” ZeniMax said. “Learn more about one of Dagon’s most fervent mortal followers in this latest Meet the Character!
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Guild Wars 2 provides a tour of Shing Jea Island in latest livestream

Guild Wars 2 fans have to wait until February for End of Dragons to arrive. That seems like a long time. Hopefully, the latest Guild Chat livestream from ArenaNet, which offers players a look at the location of Shing Jea Island, will be enough to tide fans over until then. Or it’ll be something so pretty that it’ll make the wait that much harder. Whoops.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy