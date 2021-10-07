How Forest Restoration Can Save Water Supply Companies $26 Million in Espírito Santo, Brazil
Along the coast of Brazil lies the small, mountainous state of Espírito Santo. In the past decade, its four million residents have faced a severe drought: Average rainfall was 65% lower than the historical average, and in 2015, it rained less than half the expected amount. The resulting water crisis forced water rationing and company shutdowns. It also threatened the agricultural industry that many people rely on for their livelihoods.www.wri.org
