Jorge Gutierrez Discusses His Animated Mesoamerican Epic 'Maya and the Three' Ahead of Guadalajara, BFI Premieres

Netflix's newest fantasy epic happens to be an animated event that offers a rich mix of mythology from different parts of Latinidad. Below, watch the exclusive trailer for Maya and the Three, a new nine-part series set in a fantastical world ruled by four kingdoms. The show, from The Book of Life filmmaker Jorge R. Gutiérrez, centers on warrior princess Maya (voiced by Zoe Saldana) as she prepares for her 15th birthday and coronation. Plans go awry, though, when some godly underworld party crashers tell her that her family's secret past has come back to haunt them, and now her life is forfeit to the God of War.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO