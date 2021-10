For all the cooking competition fans out there, Netflix just launched Baking Impossible (on Wednesday, October 6th) with Boston’s very own Joanne Chang (award-winning baker, cookbook author and chef-owner of Flour Bakery + Cafe and Myers + Chang) sitting in as a judge. The show features teams of bakers and engineers working together to create culinary masterpieces that are delicious and able to stand up to some pretty serious stress tests (like smashing car cakes into walls or making sure boat cakes can actually float). Tune in to watch judge Chang taste these creations and decide who makes it to the finals and wins $100,000.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO