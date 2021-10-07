Mortgage rates fall back below 3% but aren't expected to be there long
After last week's big jump, mortgage rates pulled back slightly. However, that dip is expected to be short-lived. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average slipped back below 3%, falling to 2.99% with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 3.01% a week ago and 2.87% a year ago.www.sfgate.com
